‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6 Premiere: What Was Jesse’s Secret?

During the premiere of When Calls the Heart, a big deal was made out of Jesse not being ready to tell Clara that he definitely wanted to get married. But if you tuned out for just a second, you might have missed his big secret that he revealed. Here’s a quick refresher on what he shared. This post will have spoilers for the Season 6 premiere of WCTH.

Jesse and Clara have been getting closer, and Clara would really like to marry him someday. In tonight’s episode Jesse talked about how he had finally purchased land and then he took Clara to his property. While there, he talked about how he would build “our barn” in a specific part of the property. Then he said, “I see a life with you… It’s gonna happen. Someday. Soon. I just want to be in a better position money-wise.”

But Clara sensed that Jesse was hiding something about his past. She lamented to a friend that there was a secret preventing Jesse from moving forward with her.

Jesse told Clara that there were some things he needed to work out, but he wasn’t ready to be more open about those obstacles yet. He asked her to trust him, but Clara really wanted to know what his secret was.

We finally learn at the end of the episode. Jesse tells Clara that when he was young, he and a few others broke into a general store and stole some money. He was the only one who didn’t get away. He served time because of what he did. But he has always felt guilty for his crime. The owner of the store is getting too old to run it, and Jesse is sending him $10 every month. He doesn’t want to marry Clare until he pays the owner every cent that he stole.

That’s a pretty noble reason to not get married yet, so Clara is touched by Jesse’s maturity and his desire to right his wrongs. It looks like everything’s going to be OK between them.

You might recall that in a previous season, Jesse “came clean” to Clara before. But in that case, it was about not finishing the eighth grade. You can watch that video again on Hallmarks’ website here.

