Are ‘Siesta Key’s’ Alex & Juliette Still Together Now?

MTV’s Siesta Key Season 2 is in full swing and the drama amongst the group has only escalated. We’re a couple of weeks in and we’ve already seen Alex and Juliette break up and get back together more times than we did last season (and that’s a lot).

With new cheating allegations against Alex coming to light, the past couple of episodes of the show have been very emotional for Juliette as she tries to figure out who to believe and what to do about her relationship.

So, are Alex and Juliette still together today? At this point, all signs point to no.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alex Has Denied Cheating on Juliette

Alex has cheated on Juliette in the past, which has definitely caused some major trust issues in their on-off relationship. In recent episodes of Siesta Key, Alex has denied cheating on Juliette despite having two girls sleep in his bed. Juliette took Alex at his word but her faith in the situation recently crumbled.

One of Alex’s best friends’ girlfriend’s had some information to share with Juliette and it just about changed everything. She basically told Juliette that she overheard her boyfriend and Alex talking and Alex was bragging about having sex with one of the girls.

Fans watched as Juliette struggled to move forward with Alex, eventually telling him that she simply couldn’t date him anymore. What did Alex do next? He called his ex-girlfriend Cara to come over and talk. While sparks didn’t appear to fly between them, the move was undoubtedly shady and it could push Juliette further away.

Alex & Juliette Are on Separate Trips This Week

If you follow Alex and Juliette in real time, you probably have noticed that the two have been completely absent from each other’s Instagram accounts for a couple of weeks now.

This week, Juliette enjoyed some girl time in New York City. She’s been posting photos and videos capturing nights out with her girlfriends and she seems like she’s living her best life without Alex close by.

Meanwhile, Alex is on a boys trip. He arrived in Lake Tahoe earlier this week with a group of friends and has been hitting the slopes and documenting the whole thing on Instagram. His parents and siblings joined the guys on their trip and Alex’s dad, Gary, even treated them all to a fancy dinner on Monday night.

While Alex and Juliette’s separate vacations don’t necessarily mean they’re done for good, it does seem to suggest that they may be on a break. Interestingly, Juliette hasn’t deleted photos of her and Alex from her Instagram account.

The last photo of the couple on Alex’s account was posted last May.

READ NEXT: How Much Is Alex Kompo’s Dad Gary Worth?