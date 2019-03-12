Aunt Becky Memes & Jokes Hit the Internet Following Lori Loughlin Indictment

Social media users have been posting Aunt Becky memes and jokes on Twitter since news of an indictment brought against her and her husband came out.

On Tuesday, March 12, actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were named as part of an investigation called Operation Varsity Blues. According to court documents, Loughlin, who is best known for her role as Aunt Beck on Full House and Fuller House, and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 to get their kids into college.

The college admissions cheating and bribery scandal involves 50 people, including Loughlin and her husband. Actress Felicity Huffman has also been charged.

“The conspiracy involved 1) bribing SAT and ACT exam administrators to allow a test taker, typically Riddell, to secretly take college entrance exams in place of students or to correct the students’ answers after they had taken the exam; 2) bribing university athletic coaches and administrators—including coaches at Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, the University of Southern California, and the University of Texas—to facilitate the admission of students to elite universities under the guise of being recruited as athletes; and (3) using the façade of Singer’s charitable organization to conceal the nature and source of the bribes,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Twitter has been filled with plenty of hilarious memes, many using some of Full House’s best-known phrases and jokes. Although Loughlin has starred in several other television series’, her lovable role on Full/er House has become the prime target for these posts.

Lori Loughlin has not publicly addressed the charges. On Tuesday afternoon, she deleted her Instagram account.

You can read some of the best Aunt Becky memes and jokes below:

Perhaps the very best joke on the internet is one that provides mock commentary in a court setting. As you can see, Loughlin’s responses are simply catch-phrases from Full House.

Judge: How do you wish to plea? Aunt Becky: Have mercy! Judge: (bangs gavel) Order in the court! Aunt Becky: How rude. Judge: Please stop speaking in only Full House quotes or I’ll find you in contempt. Aunt Becky: You got it dude! — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 12, 2019

This next meme references a specific clip from Full House when Uncle Jesse looks at SAT test answers in DJ Tanner’s class. Since there is a school involved, the joke is that Lori Loughlin’s real-life scam was just Aunt Becky’s way of “taking the fall” for Jesse.

Breaking: Video evidence that Aunt Becky is actually innocent and just taking the fall for Uncle Jesse. pic.twitter.com/bXZi2R3bC5 — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) March 12, 2019

The following joke shows Aunt Becky and Danny Tanner on the set of their talk show, Wake Up, San Francisco. The joke here? “Wake up, Becky, you’re going to jail.” It’s unknown, of course, if Loughlin will end up serving any time behind bars for her alleged involvement in Operation Varsity Blues.

The following meme involves one of DJ Tanner’s most epic facial expressions. It also references the aforementioned SAT episode of Full House.

Aunt Becky apparently learned nothing from the DJ's SAT nightmare episode pic.twitter.com/fUxnv4ekUu — ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕪𝕒 (@ChayaBaliga) March 12, 2019

And then there was that one episode of Full House that may have been a premonition of sorts.

You know who is really sad about Aunt Becky “going to jail?”

When you realize Aunt Becky's going to jail: pic.twitter.com/CfNJmdmrv1 — Geraldine Hermione (@Stahp4RedLights) March 12, 2019

Don’t worry, Aunt Becky. Michelle will help you escape!

When you gotta break aunt Becky out of jail. pic.twitter.com/ouwPjstDnV — Travon Free (@Travon) March 12, 2019

And then there was this joke about Aunt Becky’s two sons, Nicky and Alex.

OF COURSE Aunt Becky had to commit fraud to get her kids into college. We all know these two were going to grow up to be dumb as hell. pic.twitter.com/ln5n2pPLrl — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) March 12, 2019

READ NEXT: Meet Lori Loughlin’s Kids