Who Is Cassie Randolph’s Ex-Boyfriend Caelan Tiongson?

Cassie Randolph is all anyone can talk about when it comes to Colton Underwood’s Bachelor finale, but she had a love life prior to meeting Underwood. In fact, she was actually on another reality show with a man as well.

Randolph previously appeared on a reality show called Young Once. On it, her friendships, relationships, and life in Christianity were shown. Us Weekly reported that Randolph spent a great deal of time with her then-boyfriend, Caelan Tiongson, on the show as well. The two reportedly dated from 2015 to 2016 but broken up when they started filming the second season in 2018.

When the couple broke up, Randolph made the announcement on social media, according to Us Weekly. Randolph wrote to followers, “Over the summer, unexpectedly and out of the blue, we were contacted by [Young Once] and learned they were considering a S2 — a follow up on some of the original cast. This again put Caelan and I directly back in each other’s lives as our social circle overlaps. One of the storylines highlighted is our drawn out/complex relationship and the challenges of us staying friends post-breakup and whether it is possible or not. We filmed for several weeks prior to Caelan heading to Asia to play pro basketball and before I found out that I was cast for Bachelor.”

Recently, Randolph’s ex spoke out about her on his Instagram account and discussed their appearance on the reality show Young Once, as well as their break up and Randolph’s time on The Bachelor. Tiongson wrote, “I’m posting this here so no words can be misconstrued. As many know, my ex-girlfriend is currently a contestant on the TV show The Bachelor. The both of us have also appeared on a documentary series called Young Once. The show catches you up on our lives as the first season was shot at Biola University while we were still going to school there. They happened to catch the closing of mine and Cassie’s on and off relationship during the recording of this show. Make no mistake that Young Once was filmed before The Bachelor, and the fact that they are airing at the same time is a strategy to attract viewers.”

He continued, “Both Cassie and I made mistakes in our relationship, but I think we’d both agree it dragged out much too long anyways. This is because I persistently pursued a reunion and she knowingly kept the door open at times because of indecisiveness, neither of which matters because it has been over for good since before she went on The Bachelor. However, it can be said without a doubt that her and I were not a fit for each other. Also, I’m sure there are millions of breakups that have lasted longer than they should have and nobody should be held at fault for that. The reality of the situation is that Cassie is a great girl. Her decision to go on The Bachelor was a decisive moment in my life to move forward so why couldn’t it serve as that for her as well?”

Tiongson ended his message with, “I wish her nothing but success and happiness moving forward. I post this because of the outlets who reached out to hear ‘my side’ and because I heard Cassie was receiving a lot of negativity for our past relationship. I thought this would be the best way to preserve the truth and encourage the trolls to check themselves before tearing down a good human being. Life is about moving forward, not dwelling on the past.”

Tiongson is athletic and enjoys playing basketball.