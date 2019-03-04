Jack Perry AKA ‘Jungle Boy’, Luke Perry’s Son: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Jack Perry is the only son of Luke Perry, whose death was confirmed on Monday.

Perry is a professional wrestler who has been likened to a “twin” of his father. He has not yet given a public statement on his father’s death. Luke suffered a stroke on February 27, according to a breaking report by TMZ, and was hospitalized ever since.

Perry’s mother is his father’s ex-wife, Rachel “Minnie” Sharp. According to Luke’s publicist, the majority of the Perry family was by his side at the time of his death, including Perry, his sister Sophie, his mother, and his fiance, Wendy Madison Bauer.

The statement read in part, “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning.”

Here’s what you need to know about his son, Jack Perry:

1. Perry Goes by ‘Jungle Boy Nate Coy’ in the Wrestling World

According to Woman’s Day, Perry is a professional wrestler who goes by the moniker “Jungle Boy Nate Coy.” His Instagram reiterates that fact; his handle is “boy_myth_legend” and his name on Instagram is “Jungle Boy, Jack Perry.”

According to Wrestling Inc, Perry signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2015, and he is set to compete in the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas the MGM Grand Garden Arena, though details of his match have not yet been released.

Via Wrestling Inc, Luke played a role in his son’s signing details, with the site reporting that “Jack, his father and his legal team felt it was best for him to not sign a deal over 2 years at this point in his early career.”

2. Perry Has Just Over 4,000 Followers on Instagram, Which He Uses Almost Strictly for Wrestling Purposes

Perry’s Instagram has a limited number of photographs and is used virtually strictly for professional purposes, as no photos of his family can be found on the account.

Perry also has a Twitter account and a Facebook page, though both of those social media accounts are also largely used for professional purposes.

3. Following Luke’s Stroke, the Wrestling Community Lent its Support to Perry

Prayers go out to @boy_myth_legend Father. Nothing but positive vibes sent his way! — The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) February 28, 2019

After word of his father’s stroke reached the internet, the wrestling community offered words of support for Perry. One such message was from wrestler Nick Jackson, who wrote, “Prayers go out to @boy_myth_legend Father. Nothing but positive vibes sent his way!”

Luke Perry attends local wrestling event to support his son https://t.co/OPe0mhl95u pic.twitter.com/RS4nwrJWFC — People (@people) January 17, 2017

It appears that Luke very much supported his son’s burgeoning wrestling career, as he was photographed in attendance at many of his son’s matches prior to his death, according to Woman’s Day.

4. Luke Perry & Rachel ‘Minnie’ Sharp Were Married for Ten Years & Had Two Children

Perry’s parents were married for ten years, before divorcing in 2003. Luke Perry was 27 years old when he married Rachel ‘Minnie’ Sharp, who was 24 years old at the time, in 1993.

According to People, Sharp was a “onetime furniture saleswoman who, according to tabloid reports, caught his attention two years ago when she mailed him her lace bra.” However, Luke later disputed that story, saying that the two simply met in a restaurant. He said, “It’s that simple.”

During their years together, they lived on what Luke called “an old house on one acre,” with their children and some potbellied pigs, per People.

After Perry and Sharp divorced, they shared joint custody of their children.

5. Luke’s Daughter, Sophie, Keeps a Low Profile

Luke and his daughter Sophie ! They are so beautiful 😍 #lukeperry #sophieperry pic.twitter.com/ubkM8ST36H — Pray For Luke ❤️🙏 (@LukePerryDaily) October 24, 2016

Little is known about Perry’s sister, Sophie, who is the only other child of Luke’s. However, in 2017, Luke did mention his daughter in an interview, telling Us Weekly that his kids didn’t watch 90210, and that he would never let his daughter date Dylan McKay.

“I know that brother,” he said, “I know what he’s up to.” Perry added, He’s absolutely a man of character, so she could do worse. But it wouldn’t be my first pick, no.”

Sophie Perry is now 18 years old, based off of that interview in Us Weekly. Perry is 21 years old.