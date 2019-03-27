Jonathan Scott and Longtime Girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov Break Up

With Property Brothers in the spotlight, fans of the Scotts may be growing curious about the brothers’ personal lives. Who, for instance, is Jonathan Scott dating? Is he single? Is he willing to date a fan?

Read on.

Last April, Jonathan split from his longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov. The 39-year-old confirmed to People that he and Jacinta, who was younger than him by ten years, had broken up. He shared a message about the separation on social media, writing, “When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights… We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives.”

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction,” he continued. “There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

The pair dated for two years.

According to a November 2018 post by People, Jacinta got engaged just eight months after splitting from the Property Brothers star to bar owner Will Allen. She shared with US Weekly, “We have been best friends for years.”

After news of the engagement surfaced, Jonathan proved there are no bitter feelings by saying he wishes his ex “the very best always.”

Right now, I am pretty intimately involved with fourteen construction projects… I think the right person will come along when they come along. Other than that, I haven’t really put any thought into it. For me, it’s not a focus right now,” he said. As of October, Jonathan was still single and told People he doesn’t intend on rushing into another romance anytine soon. “

Another jaw-dropper? Jonathan says he was approached by the producers of The Bachelor after his latest breakup but admits he has no interest in taking part in the reality series. “I would never do it, because I would just have too much anxiety. I am much more interested in being focused on one person,” he divulges.

At his brother’s wedding last May in Italy, Jonathan broke down during his best man’s speech, later telling People, “I am the guy that watches a Disney movie and cries. It was pretty emotional. I mean your best friend is getting married. They’re starting this new course together.”

Be sure to tune into season 8 of Property Brothers, premiering March 27 on HGTV.