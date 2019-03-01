Jordyn Woods’ Father’s Cause of Death: How Did John Woods Die?

Jordyn Woods sat down for a chat with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Talk Table, the interview airing on Facebook Watch on Friday, March 1. Throughout the interview, Woods referenced her family, specifically her dad, John, who passed away in 2017 following a battle with cancer.

“Last night heaven Got Another angel. My Daddy. Just two short weeks ago he was diagnosed with cancer and by that time it was too late. I appreciate everyone’s kind words and it means the world to me. It still doesn’t feel real. Forever and Always,” Jordyn posted on Instagram after her dad’s passing.

Here’s what you need to know:

He Was Diagnosed With Adenocarcinoma 2 Weeks Before His Death

John Woods was diagnosed with Stage IV Adenocarcinoma that started in his liver and had metastasized to his pancreas, liver, and brain.

Adenocarcinoma starts “in the glands that line the inside of one of your organs,” according to WebMD. It can found in various areas of the body from the colon to the breasts and is often seen in other locations such as the esophagus and the lungs.

Many patients don’t experience any symptoms of adenocarcinoma, which make it particularly hard to diagnose. Some patients will complain of pain, diarrhea, bleeding, or fatigue. A doctor may suggest blood testing or image testing and a biopsy may be done to confirm the diagnosis.

Mr. Woods showcased flu-like symptoms before his diagnosis. He was admitted to Los Robles ICU in December 2016. He was first diagnosed with Meningitis and was treated for such for three weeks. Further testing caused the devastating diagnosis.

Kylie Jenner Donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe Set up After His Passing

Woods’ best friend Kylie Jenner was by her side, supporting her and offering her support during the challenging time.

A GoFundMe was set up to help pay for medical expenses and a memorial service for Mr. Woods. Jenner donated $10,000 to the fund.

“I love you guys very much,” Jenner wrote, along with her contribution.

Jordyn Woods’ mom wrote the following in the description of the GoFundMe.

“We are grateful for all of the family and friends who came to the hospital, called, text and showed their love and support. He and I both were truly touched by all of you. His primary concern always was making sure that everyone else was OK. I am writing this and can’t even believe that I am typing this. This is unbelievable and our souls and hearts are hurting. He is supposed to be out riding his Harley with the crew and enjoying his time off. He now is on the ride of his life and we will forever be grateful for him. Thank you for your contribution of any size – the money raised will go towards the costs and expenses of the memorial services and resloving the balances of John’s medical bills,” Elizabeth Woods wrote.

More than $18,000 was raised for the Woods family.