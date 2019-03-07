Kelly Rowland Seeks Home on Million Dollar Listing LA: What Is Her Net Worth?

On tonight’s episode of Million Dollar Listing, Kelly Rowland enlists the help of James Harris to find a home for her and her family in Los Angeles. The episode description reads “James works hard to sell a home to singer Kelly Rowland; Josh Flagg gets creative to sell a Bel Air pad built for guitarist Robby Kreiger; Tracy lands a shot at representing a billion dollar development in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.”

This season of the reality show features several celebrity clients in search of high-end properties, including Rose McGowan and Dorit Kemsley. Since Rowland is the latest celeb in the market for a glamorous home on the show, here’s what you should know about her wealth and real estate:

Rowland Has a Net Worth of $20 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rowland is worth an estimated $20 million. Much of her wealth is credited to her singing career, which started when she was a member of the successful girl group “Destiny’s Child.” She won two Grammys with the group: Best R&B Song for “Say My Name” in 2001 and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Dilemma” in 2003. After the group broke up, the recording artist launched a solo career with four albums and numerous hit singles, including “Work” and “When Love Takes Over” (a David Guetta dance single on which she featured).

As a TV personality and host, she was a judge on X-Factor from 2007-2011 (and again for a season in 2013), and she was recently a coach on the hit singing competition The Voice from 2017-2018. According to her IMDB page, she has acted in films including Freddy vs. Jason and Think Like a Man. She is credited as portraying music legend Gladys Knight in the TV series American Soul, which is scheduled to air in 2019.

Most recently, Rowland released a limited edition athletic wear line with Fabletics, which includes leggings, sports bras, and bodysuits. The items retail online from $24.95 to $69.95 (although Fabletics offers a half-off promotion for new customers). The clothing line is actress Kate Hudson’s, and celebrities such as Demi Lovato have collaborated on their own collections for the brand in the past.

She Bought a $3.45 Million Home in Sherman Oaks in 2018

According to Trulia, Rowland purchased a home in Sherman Oaks in June 2018 for $3.45 million. The expansive home is 4825 square feet and gated in for privacy; it has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Presumably, if Harris was able to find her a Million Dollar home, this one is it.

She and her husband Tim Witherspoon live together in the Los Angeles area, with their son Titan Jewell, with whom she often shares photos on social media.

According to Celebuzz, Rowland sold her Miami home shortly after getting engaged to Witherspoon, whom she married in 2014. She sold the 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom beachfront home for almost $3 million, making almost a $1 million profit from the sale.

Tune in to watch Kelly Rowland on Million Dollar Listing on Bravo, Thursday, March 7, at 9/8c.