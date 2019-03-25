Love & Hip Hop: Kirk Frost & Jasmine’s Son

Kirk Frost has lots of drama to contend with heading into the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiere. Not only with his current wife Rasheeda, who hints at past infidelities, but his former baby mama Jasmine Washington and their son Kannon. Read on to learn more about their son and the role he’ll play throughout the season.

Frost’s affair with Jasmine was a huge plot point last season, with the former apologizing for his mistakes and Rasheeda agreeing to give their relationship another chance. After Frost ended his affair with Jasmine, he agreed to take a paternity test and discovered that her 2-year-old son Kannon was his. He met Kannon for the very first time on Love & Hip Hop.

Kirk Frost’s Affair With Jasmine Washington Nearly Derailed His Marriage

Frost talked with his adult daughter Kelsie about meeting Kannon, and explained that he was “taking his time” and wasn’t trying to “rush nothing.” Kelsie, who has been a supporting cast member on Love & Hip Hop since season 5, told her father to make a connection as soon as he can. “I understand, but time waits for nobody,” she explained. “At the end of the day you don’t know what could happen today or tomorrow and he’s growing every day… So if you are gonna be in his life, don’t half-ass it.”

Jasmine has said that Frost has maintained a close relationship with Kannon between seasons, and that he visits him on a regular basis. The rapper also posts photos of Kannon on his Instagram profile. Rasheeda has also opened up to Kannon, and said that she wants to embrace him as part of their larger family. The reality star recently spoke about Frost’s affair and why she chose to stick by him.

Jasmine Says That the Rapper Has a Close Relationship with His Son Kannon

“I know people who would’ve left and I know people who have been through way, way worse and stayed and have overcome their obstacles. Those are the things you look at and pray about within yourself,” Rasheeda told HelloBeautiful. “The thing is, when you guys see two minutes of some things that are going on in a relationship, not the whole aspect, people make mistakes and bad things happen. I make mistakes, he makes mistakes.”

“I feel like sometimes when certain mistakes and things happen, sometimes you have to step back and you have to say, OK, let me reevaluate this situation,” she continued. “That doesn’t always mean divorce. It may mean reevaluate to make a person understand what they have, don’t have.” Kirk Frost and Rasheeda have two children together, Ky and Karter. Frost also has kids from previous relationships, including Kelsie and Cherry.