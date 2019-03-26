Sadie Suskind on MasterChef Junior 2019: Get to Know the Season 7 Contestant

Although MasterChef Junior is only a few episodes into its seventh season, 12-year-old contestant Sadie Suskind is already standing out as a frontrunner in the competition. She was an episode 1 winner and episode 2 runner-up, and shone last week during a high-pressure elimination challenge, proving her potential to make in far against the other young cooks.

Sadie Suskind is a pre-teen Seattle, Washington native with a dream of becoming a chef. While introducing herself on episode 2 of the show, Sadie said “I am definitely not your average 12-year-old. I am very sophisticated. Many of my friends call me a fierce feminist.” The interview was intercut with photos of Sadie at home, with her friends, and even at a Women’s March in Washington D.C. She also revealed that her biggest idol is chef Julia Child, and her favorite cookbook is Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking.

Sadie quickly proved she is one to watch in the competition. In the season’s premiere episode, she cooked a top 3 mystery box dish that exempted her from the first elimination challenge. In episode 2, Sadie’s lobster dish, a lobster cake with avocado, pickled onions, and tortilla chips earned her the runner-up spot at the top of her competition. When her red team lost their circus-themed challenge in episode 3 and Sadie found herself on the bottom cooking in an elimination challenge, she rose under the pressure to create a delicious and beautiful pink champagne cake with rose buttercream and raspberry jam.

When the show interviewed Sadie’s mom, she described her daughter as “totally charismatic and the most dedicated foodie.” According to Parade.com, her signature dish is spaghetti with tomato, basil, pignoli, and cheese. Her mom, however, told New Day Northwest that she makes a pea flower pasta dish that is “so, so good” (Sadie made it for the local news station, and even shared the recipe).

Sadie uses her Instagram account, @juniorchefsadie, primarily to share photos of the dishes she prepares and plates. According to her bio on the social media platform, she cooks classic French cuisine. She also describes herself as a “feminist with a to-do list.”

When announcing her spot in the MasterChef Junior cast of young competitors, Sadie wrote on Instagram “I’m so proud and incredibly honored to announce I have been selected for MasterChef Jr. season 7 top 24!!! Mark your calendars because it will be on tv February 26! I’m also representing for Washington as the first ever WA contestant on MasterChef Jr!!!”

The description for tonight’s new episode, entitled “Off the Hook,” reads “The 18 remaining junior home cooks must prepare a worthy dish with a fish that they must debone entirely on their own in the hopes of winning a special advantage; the cooks reflect their cultural heritages through their cooking styles.” Once again, Sadie will need to perform her best (and avoid potential targetting from competitors who have been alerted of her talent) to avoid falling into the bottom 2 and getting eliminated this week.

Tune in to MasterChef Junior season 7 on Fox, Tuesday nights at 8/7c.