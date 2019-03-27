Million Dollar Mile Cast Spoilers: The Athletes & Contestants

The series premiere of Million Dollar Mile is tonight on CBS. The show is executive produced by LeBron James and hosted by Tim Tebow; Matt “Money” Smith and Maria Taylor serve as its commentators.

For this first season of the reality competition, 10 athletes were chosen to defend the “Million Dollar Mile” and its prize money as contestants step up and race against them in a series of obstacle course challenges along the way. Though the contestant gets a 2-minute head start, these 10 cast members, named “The Defenders” were chosen to utilize their athletic talents and stamina to stop each contestant from walking away with the million dollars waiting at the end of the mile-long race.

Ahead of the series premiere, here are the ten athletes defending the one million dollar prize this season:

Hunter McIntyre (New York, New York)

Hunter is a model and pro athlete currently living in Malibu; according to Men’s Health, he is “one of the highest paid obstacle course racers in the world.”

Veejay Jones (Lakeview Terrace, California)

Veejay is the youngest winner in the history of the Spartan Race (he earned that record in 2015). He is only 20 years old, the youngest Defender on the show, which got him the nickname “The Young Gun.”

Max Fennell (King of Prussia, Pennsylvania)

When announcing that he would be one of the athletes participating in season 1 of the show, Max wrote on Instagram “Excited to announce I had the chance of a lifetime to defend a million dollars over a mile along side these badass world class athletes! Thank you @kingjames @cbstv @springhillent for believing in me to defend the Million dollars!”

Erik Mukhametshin (St. Petersburg, Russia)

He is a top stuntman in Russia and a Guinness World Record holder for further/highest wall flips. According to his Instagram bio, he was also a finalist for Ninja Warrior Russia.

Emma Chapman (Christchurch, New Zealand)

Emma is the Tough Mudder X World Champion and a crossfit athlete. Because she’s originally from New Zealand, her nickname on the show is “Kiwi Killer.”

Robert Killian (Charleston, South Carolina)

In addition to being a Green Beret in the California National Guard and the 2010 “Army Athlete of the Year,” Robert is also a husband and father of two.

Faye Stenning (Alberta, Canada)

Though she now lives in New York, 29-year-old Faye represented her home country Canada in the 2018 Spartan Team World Championships (Team Canada placed first). As a professional obstacle course racer, she is sponsored by Optimum Nutrition, Rehband, and Yokohama.

Rebecca Hammond (Winters, California)

Although she’s from California, Rebecca currently lives in Massachusetts, where she studies as a fourth-year medical student at Harvard University. As an NCAA collegiate athlete, she was ranked All American for the 1500 mete in Track. At 27 years old, she is 5’6″ and 125 pounds.

Orla Walsh (St. Albans, Vermont)

Orla has had her nickname “The Vermaniac” since childhood, due to her “rough chick” reputation. In addition to being a Spartan professional athlete, she also works as a flight nurse.

Isaiah Vidal (Marble Falls, Texas)

Men’s Health says that Isaiah is the world’s most decorated professional Obstacle Course Racer, which makes him the perfect Defender for Million Dollar Mile. Out of his 150+ races, he has placed on the podium over 80 times.

Watch Million Dollar Mile on CBS, Wednesday nights at 9/8c.