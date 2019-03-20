Noah Buble, Michael Buble’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Buble is one of the top names in music, and tonight, he’s getting intimate in a new special. “You get to really look into the loves of my life– my family, music, and the audience,” he shares.

Tonight’s special, simply titled buble!, marks the singer’s seventh for NBC, and has been marketed as the most personal one yet. It features music, videos of Buble’s younger years, and other never-before-seen surprises for viewers.

The special will also delve deep into Buble’s life as a father, and offer insight into what it was like when his son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

Interested in learning more about Noah Buble? Read on.

1. He Was Diagnosed with Liver Cancer in 2016

Michael Bublé opened up about his young son's battle with cancer.

“I much rathered it would have been me… Sometimes we wished we didn’t wake up.” ❤ #9Today pic.twitter.com/F7lgDJnjF1 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 3, 2018

In 2016, Buble’s son was diagnosed with liver cancer hepatoblastoma. He underwent four months of chemotherapy treatment.

According to Live Science, hepatoblastoma is a rare cancer that affects about 1 or 2 out of every 1 million children. There are just 100 cases of hepatoblastoma diagnosed in the US each year.

In October 2018, Buble spoke candidly about what his life was like with a son undergoing cancer treatment. He shared with Today that getting a cancer diagnosis for your child is “the worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent, and as maybe a human being.”

He continued, “There were a million times that my wife and I were just surviving, struggling to survive, and to breathe. I much rather would have it have been me… Many times I wish that it had been.”

2. Noah Is Currently in Remission

According to USA Today, Noah’s illness is currently in remission.

In April 2017, Buble said in a statement, “We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy… He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage.”

Noah’s cancer has admittedly changed Buble’s outlook on life. He tells USA Today, “I don’t even think about my career”. He continues by saying that everything else ranks “zero on the scale of (expletive) to care about.”

“It’s going to sound sloppy, but I remember sitting there and thinking, ‘Why the (expletive) am I worried about all this (expletive)? That’s what I was worried about? What people thought of me, or the numbers of something? That’s (expletive). That doesn’t matter,” he said. “It allows you to enjoy the little things in life and not be so (expletive) busy worrying how many likes you got, or how much money you made, stuff that makes you go, ‘Oh God, what was I thinking about?’”

3. He Is One of Buble’s Three Children

Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, have three children: five-year-old Noah, three-year-old Elias, and newborn Vida.

Buble has done his best to prioritize family time when it comes to his busy schedule. For every three weeks he spends touring, he spends two weeks at home in Canada with his wife and children.

He tells USA Today, “It’s literally the most financially irresponsible way to tour because it’s much better to go off for longer periods of time and keep everybody out there and keep the gear and the crew… But that doesn’t matter to me. This is the best of both worlds. I can’t go out there and be happy if I’m not with the family. And what’s really nice is they’re coming with me on this tour.”

4. Buble Took a Break from His Career After He Learned of His Son’s Cancer Diagnosis

After his son was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, both Michael and his wife took a break from their careers so they could help their son through his cancer treatments.

Buble wrote on Facebook, “We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US… Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

Fortunately, after months of treatment, the couple received good news: their son was cancer-free. They then leaned that Lopilato would be giving birth to their third child, Vida Amber Betty, who was born a healthy baby girl.

5. Buble Has Been Married to His Wife Since 2011

In 2008, Buble began dating Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato. The two became engaged in November 2009 and marred in March 2011 in Buenos Aires.

According to The Age, he wrote the song, “I Just Haven’t Met You Yet” for Lopilato.

He tells the outlet, “I wrote it because I had met this girl and there was nothing solid about anything of it… She didn’t speak English. She had just been in a relationship that was very public for her and so had I. There was every reason to not try to get into this predicament of a relationship, yet I did and it was weird. The song came from that – it was inspired by meeting her.”

Be sure to tune into Buble! tonight on NBC at 10pm ET.