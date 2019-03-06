Social in Los Angeles Rescued by Gordon Ramsay 24 Hours to Hell and Back

On tonight’s season finale of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, one of the restaurants Ramsay attempts to rescue is Social. The Los Angeles-based restaurant appears to be thriving today, suggesting that Ramsay was successful in rescuing it back when the finale episode filmed.

A promo clip from the episode shows Ramsay on his way to Social located in Costa Mesa, California, which he says is “an ultra-competitive restaurant market.” The clip shows before an after photos of the restaurant space, which he redesigned to look warmer and more inviting, so that it lives up to its name.

In another promo, Ramsay hires an impersonator to pose as him inside Social, while he sits in disguise at a different table with a friend. While what he witnessed is not shown in the promo, he does eventually reveal to the restaurant staff and customers that he is the real Gordon Ramsay, and their “VIP guest” was a man named Martin.

On their current website, they include a description of the restaurant: “SOCIAL Costa Mesa is an ingredient-focused, new American inspired restaurant, offering thoughtfully curated menus with the freshest California ingredients. In addition to food, our all-star mixologist team creates one-of-a-kind craft cocktails using housemade syrups, cordials and bitters.” They serve brunch and dinner, and also have a craft cocktail menu with happy hour pricing. Some of their menu items include “Wood Fired Lamb Lollipops,” “Burrata Raviolini,” and “Wagyu Skirt Steak.” For brunch, they have a diverse assortment of entree options, such as “Avocado Toast,” “Chilaquiles,” “Chicken and Waffles,” and a “Social Benedict,” which has pulled pork, a buttermilk biscuit, a slow egg, and Creole mustard hollandaise.

According to Great Taste, Ramsay and his team were at Social over the weekend of December 7, 2018 to shoot the episode and attempt to save it. Although it currently has a 3 and a half star rating on Yelp, it has received a lot of 5-star reviews in recent months. Their latest review from Elizabeth C. (from Chicago) says “Wow! This place is fantastic. My husband and I went looking for a happy hour place and although it was 5 pm, the ambience was nice. We ordered their old fashion and it was exactly how I like it. After a drink we order their wings and burger. Boy oh boy. When we got the burger it looked pretty plain and sad. Don’t let that fool you- it was the best burger I had anywhere! The bun melted in your mouth and the meat was to die for. The only disappointment is that I wasn’t in California long enough to go back for another burger.”

They have a strong social media presence, too, with 13.3k followers to-date. Their posts feature menu items and updates about the restaurant’s upcoming events and offerings. On their website, they are also offering a promotional deal if you join their email list, saying “Become a VIP and receive 10% your next meal at Social as well as updates on special events, new menu items, and more!”

Tune in to the season 2 finale of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back on Fox, tonight at 8/7c.