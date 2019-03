Powerball Drawing Live Stream: Watch Online Tonight, March 23, 2019

Tonight, Powerball has an estimated $625 million jackpot, which has a cash value of $380.6 million before taxes. If you bought a ticket, you’ll want to watch the results live as they happen, whether you’re watching online or on TV. If you want to watch the Powerball drawing live tonight, it starts at 10:59 p.m. Eastern/9:59 p.m. Central. But you only have a few options for livestreaming the drawing. Your best option is watching the live newscast above from WNEP. They broadcast every lottery live, including Powerball. An embed of the livestream is above or you can watch at the link here. Note that the video above make take a few seconds to appear, after the rest of the page has loaded. It will show regular newscasts and encores until the drawing. If the video doesn’t work for any reason, there are a few additional streams you can try, which we’re listing below. (Note: these streams may automatically play sound. If so, you can go to the two streams directly and mute them.)

Additional Live Streams Available

Another live stream is available from WSB-TV Atlanta. You can watch below.

You can sometimes catch a livestream at WGN-TV at this link. Here they have live streams of their newscasts, which often include the Powerball drawing.

You can also try the livestream from WRAL. They’ll have an older drawing at that link until the new drawing happens.

Or try Texas Lottery’s live webcast here. (It’s sometimes delayed by about 12 minutes.)

If you want to watch via an app, you have a few options for that method too. You may be able to watch live streams on your phone via the LotteryHUB app. Download the iTunes app here and the Android app here.

If none of these options work, a video of the drawing will be posted about 30 minutes after the drawing at Powerball.com. You might also like to know that a channel on YouTube posts a video of every drawing online after it happens. That channel is here, and you’ll be able to watch a video of the drawing there later if you miss it when it happens or if the live stream has glitches again.

Preview for Tonight’s $625 Million Jackpot

Tonight’s Powerball is worth $625 million, with a cash value of $380.6 million. (The cash value is how much you would take home, before taxes, if you choose the lump sum rather than the annuity option.) The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million, slightly better than the odds of winning Mega Millions which are 1 in 302 million.

This is still far away from the largest Powerball in history, which was more than $1 billion in January 2016. However, this is only the fourth time in Powerball in history that the jackpot passed the $600 million mark. It’s the fourth-largest in Powerball’s history and the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. This is also the largest jackpot so far in 2019.

“A lot like the flowers in the southwest, this $625 million Powerball jackpot is a spectacular super bloom,” said David Barden, Powerball Product Group Chairman and New Mexico Lottery CEO. “It does not happen often – and when it does, everyone wants to be a part of it.”

Powerball is sold in 44 states and in D.C. The only states that don’t offer Powerball tickets are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, and Utah.

If you’re in Illinois, you missed out on a chance to get tickets for free. Lottery officials in the state were giving away 500 free Powerball tickets to anyone who played pop-a-shot at a Jewel grocery store in Chicago, NBC Chicago shared. But the opportunity was only on Friday, unfortunately.

It only costs $2 to play Powerball, with an extra $1 if you choose the Powerplay option. The odds of winning the jackpot are 292,201,338 to 1, which is better than the Mega Millions odds of 302,575,350 to 1.

If you win and accept the lump sum payment, you’ll come home with about $380.6 million, and $91.3 million of that would go to federal taxes. So even before state taxes, you’d be down to $289.3 million.

To win the jackpot, you would need to match all five white balls and the red Powerball. Here’s how the other matches work. If you match all five white balls, in any order, but not the Powerball, then you’ll get $1 million. If you match four out of five of the white balls and the Powerball, you’ll win $50,000. The amount you win drops dramatically after this. You have two ways to win $100: either match four out of five of the white balls OR match three white balls and the Powerball. Next is your shot at $7. You’ll win $7 if you either match three out of five of the white balls OR you match two white balls and the Powerball. Last is your shot at $4, which you could use to buy two more Powerball tickets if you wanted. You’ll get this if you match one white ball and the Powerball OR if you just match the Powerball. If you only match one and it’s the white ball, you won’t take home anything.

