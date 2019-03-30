‘What’s Wrong With Mick Jagger?’ Stones’ Fans Panic on Social Media

‘What’s Wrong With Mick Jagger?’ became a trending topic after the Rolling Stones announced that they are postponing their North American tour due as Mick Jagger seeks medical treatment. Neither singer or the band have said specifically what is wrong with Jagger, 75.

The band said in a statement on their official Facebook page on March 30, “Unfortunately today the Rolling Stones have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming US / Canada tour dates – we apologise for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly. Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

While Jagger said on his personal Twitter page, “I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

‘What’s Wrong With Mick Jagger?’

The Sun reports that Jagger will be hospitalized for what sounds like a routine issue. The issue was discovered when the singer underwent a routine health screening prior to their tour.

Writer and director Joe Harris tweeted, “I’m in a ball and terrified for whatever is wrong with Mick Jagger…” In a subsequent tweet, Harris said, “I wasn’t meant to outlive Dylan and Springsteen. This is awful.” Another person, @Martyreeh, tweeted, “Stones are one of the hardest working bands in rock and roll. Whatever’s wrong, get well and get out there and do it.”

While another fan, Erica Pulaski, tweeted, “what’s wrong with @MickJagger ? Praying he’s ok!!! We have tix to see the Stones in NOLA at Jazz Fest- that’s not happening now 💔😢 sending him prayers.” One fan took it to the level of tweeting at British talk show host Piers Morgan to ask, “@piersmorgan what’s wrong with Mick Jagger Piers, do you know? I wish him a speedy recovery!”

Jagger Was Diagnosed as Suffering From ‘Acute Traumatic Stress Disorder’ in 2014

In 2014, the Rolling Stones were forced into an insurance lawsuit after the cancellation of a tour following the suicide of Jagger’s girlfriend, L’Wren Scott. Court documents revealed that following her death at the age of 49, Jagger had been diagnosed with “acute traumatic stress disorder,” reported the Guardian at the time. As a result of the diagnosis, Jagger had been told by a doctor not to perform for 30 days.

A spokesperson for the singer told the Guardian, “We are deeply upset that confidential medical and other private information about members of the band and their immediate family and loved ones has entered the public domain. This was done without the knowledge of the band or reference to their legal representatives. This has only been discovered and reported in the press in the last week, by which time we are pleased to say the insurers and the Rolling Stones had, in fact, settled the insurance claim.”

Jagger Is Very Particular About His Diet & Works With One of the World’s Top Dieticians

Jagger is known to be very particular about his diet. For the past 25 years, he has worked with Norweigan dietician, Torje Eike. In 1997, Eike was reported to have been backstage with the Stones, putting Jagger through a pre-show regiment. In May 2018, the Daily Mail reported in may 2018 that Jagger was working with Eike five or six times a week. Around the same time, the Daily Telegraph reported that Jagger’s diet was limited to “fresh fruit and veg, wholegrains, legumes, chicken and fish.”

Jagger’s Father Lived to Be 93

Mick Jagger’s father, Basil Fanshawe Jagger, lived to be 93 years of age. The Daily Telegraph reported in November 2006 that Jagger senior, known as Joe to his friend, had passed away. Joe was born in the northwest of England and worked for most of his life as a PE teacher. The Telegraph obit mentioned that Joe had a passion for keeping fit throughout his life. Joe even taught his son saying once that Jagger could have been a professional basketball or cricket player due to his athletic prowess.

The North American Tour Was Due to Begin on April 20

The Stones’ No Filter North American tour was due to begin on April 20 in Miami and finishing at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds on the outskirts of Toronto on July 29. Jagger will turn 76 on July 26. Fans have been advised to hold on to their tickets as they will still be valid when the tour does take place. The European leg of the tour took place in 2017 and 2018 without a hitch. During the American tour, the band was expected to release an album of ten live songs.

