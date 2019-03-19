Are Whitney Thore & Buddy Bell Engaged on My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

Are Whitney Thore and Buddy Bell engaged after last week’s episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life? While they were in Alaska, the two decided to sneak away from their friends and family and spend an evening together in Anchorage, where they shared a hotel and got matching engagement “somethings.”

Buddy recently joined the MBFFL gang up in Alaska after breaking up with his girlfriend Chelsea Roark. It was clear that Whitney was already not very comfortable with Chelsea and Buddy’s relationship, so now that she’s out of the picture the two decided to spend some alone time together. But were they just hanging out as friends, or did it lead to something else?

Engagement WHAT? 😯 Find out on #MyBigFatFabLife Tuesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/QBs7TsTGcy — TLC Network (@TLC) March 10, 2019

One scene from last week’s episode showed Buddy revealing that they just “got matching engagement …” But before he could finish his sentence, Whitney interrupted him and said, “Don’t tell them!” So their little hotel getaway has fans wondering if the two finally made it official, got together and got engaged.

According to Soap Dirt, Whitney and Buddy may have gotten matching tattoos and that could be their way of announcing their engagement. However, they could also be messing with viewers who have been wanting them to become a couple for so long and whatever matching something they got could be just for fun.

During their Alaskan getaway, Whitney confessed to Buddy that she’d been feeling lonely. It looks like Buddy tried to cheer Whitney up by spending some time outdoors, having fun and riding ATV’s. The episode also showed a montage of photos from Whitney and Buddy’s special trip as Whitney’s mom Barbara could be heard saying, “Buddy, Buddy, Buddy … It’s always Buddy,” in the voiceover during the promo.

Buddy and Whitney have a long history, so fans of the show have been wondering for some time when the two would finally get together. They’ve been friends for years even lived together before Buddy went to rehab. Fans have long questioned whether the two would ever hook up, and the trailer for the newest episode confirms that Whitney has feelings for her friend, and she admits that there is chemistry between her and Buddy.

On tonight’s episode of the show, the two look like they share a kiss, one that was promised in the trailer for this season way back in December. The two then have a “moment,” where Whitney scoots closer to him on the bench and tells him she “felt a feeling.” Buddy jokes that she looks like he just asked her to marry him, and she says she wasn’t exactly going down that road, but says “I was going to ask you if I could kiss you actually.”

“Am I like, in a rom-com?” Whitney asks the cameras in a trailer for tonight’s episode. “Is this that moment where there’s some girl looking at her best guy friend who’s like, really handsome, and super nice and he loves and protects her and takes out her trash and she for whatever reason is like, ‘we’re only friends with each other.’ Still.”

Whitney popped a BIG question. See the answer on #MyBigFatFabLife tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/V9MaNNcy5h — TLC Network (@TLC) March 19, 2019

The promo cuts to scenes of the two goofing around throughout the last few seasons, showing Buddy licking ice cream off Whitney’s arm, defending her when someone makes a comment about her weight, telling Whitney he loves her, and even making a pack to marry someday.

If the two actually did get engaged, the kiss during tonight’s episode wouldn’t actually be a big deal (since they would already be together …). Unless the kiss happened before the reported engagement, or they were just joking about getting engaged and only got matching friendship tattoos, it wouldn’t really be a big deal. However, despite the rumors of an engagement, fans who have been waiting eagerly for years to see the two together might finally get their wish during tonight’s episode.

As of right now, nothing has been confirmed about the two being engaged, but Whitney and Buddy will hopefully confirm their relationship soon.

What do you think about Buddy and Whitney’s relationship? Do you think they are finally together, and possibly engaged, or just messing with viewers? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

