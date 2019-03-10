‘World of Dance’ 2019 Spoilers: Qualifiers Episode 3 Contestants & Cast

The last night of qualifiers is tonight for season 3 of World of Dance before the acts that have made it through move on to the duels round. Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo are the reality dance competition’s judges.

The description for tonight’s episode, entitled “Qualifiers 3,” reads: “Dance acts of all ages and genres face off in the final round of the qualifiers, showcasing their artistry and athleticism for three iconic dance superstar judges, in hopes of scoring an 85 or higher to move forward to the duels.”

Here are some of the acts you can expect to see compete on the show tonight. Beware of spoilers below:

Main Guys (Oslo, Norway)

In a sneak peek video ahead of tonight’s episode, NBC revealed that one of the groups performing is “Main Guys,” a Hip-Hip group from Norway. They dance to “Taste” by Tyga, featuring Offset. According to This Is WOD, the group is made up of 5 male members from Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Finland, and previously competed on Britain’s Got Talent and were finalists on Norway’s Got Talent in 2018. They are a part of the “Upper Team” division.

Confirming that they will be on the Qualifiers 3 episode, Main Guys wrote in an Instagram caption “It goes down on SUNDAY on @nbcworldofdance pages. Make sure to check out the whole episode!!.”

Denise and Josh (Toronto, Canada)

TOMORROW (March 10th) We hit the world stage. NBC 8/7c. @NBCWorldofDance pic.twitter.com/PoKUZM60JJ — Denise and Josh (@DeniseandJosh_) March 10, 2019

Ahead of tonight’s episode, Denise and Josh told their Twitter followers that they will be competing in the third round of qualifiers, writing “TOMORROW (March 10th) We hit the world stage. NBC 8/7c.” Denise Goping and Josh Lamb from Toronto, Canada make up this teenage dance duo competing in the Upper division. This is WOD writes that their dance style is contemporary and that the two friends and dance partners’ successes include winning the Hall of Fame Dance Challenge Regionals, placing in the top 3 at The Dance Awards Las Vegas, and earning over 1.3 million views on YouTube for their dance to “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles.

Unity LA Dance (Los Angeles, California)

The Los Angeles-based contemporary dance company “Unity LA Dance” will also compete during Qualifiers 3. According to their website bio, the group was formed in 1984 and is currently choreographed by Emmy-winning choreographer Tessandra Chavez. Zach and Ashley, who competed on season 2 of World of Dance are in this company and also help choreograph. The dancers competing in Unity LA Dance on this season of the show are Ashley Gonzales, Zack Everhart, Connor Gormley, Marie Spieldenner, Emma Hauser, Zachary Venegas, Leconte Banks, Tash Crudup, Matthew Kubitz, and Nataly Santiago. They are also a part of the Upper Team division.

Before their qualifiers aired, they wrote on Instagram “Our journey begins this Sunday! We are thrilled to show the world what @unityladance can bring to the @nbcworldofdance stage!”

Tune in to World of Dance season 3 on NBC, Sunday nights at 8/7c.