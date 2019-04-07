Academy of Country Music Awards 2019 Host: Who Is Hosting Tonight?

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards are back tonight on CBS and fans of the award ceremony will be excited to welcome back Reba McEntire, who hosted the show last year and will likely continue to host for many more years to come. This year actually marks McEntire’s 16th time hosting the ceremony in total.
The country music artist took a few years off between 2013 and 2017, and was replaced by stars like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley. Over the years, McEntire has hosted on her own and with co-hosts including George Strait, Alan Jackson and Hank Williams Jr., among others, according to PEOPLE. McEntire has won 16 ACM Awards throughout her career, with her last being the Mae Boren Axton Service Award in 2017.