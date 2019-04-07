Academy of Country Music Awards 2019 Host: Who Is Hosting Tonight?

Getty Host Reba McEntire, fashion and shoe details, poses in the press room during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards are back tonight on CBS and fans of the award ceremony will be excited to welcome back Reba McEntire, who hosted the show last year and will likely continue to host for many more years to come. This year actually marks McEntire’s 16th time hosting the ceremony in total.

The country music artist took a few years off between 2013 and 2017, and was replaced by stars like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley. Over the years, McEntire has hosted on her own and with co-hosts including George Strait, Alan Jackson and Hank Williams Jr., among others, according to PEOPLE. McEntire has won 16 ACM Awards throughout her career, with her last being the Mae Boren Axton Service Award in 2017.

The annual awards show, which holds the honor of being the first country-related awards ever held by a major organization, will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Jason Aldean, who is set to receive the prestigious ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade honor, will perform this evening, as well as Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, McEntire, George Strait, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and Kelly Clarkson and many more.

Clint Black, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jessie James Decker, Hunter Hayes, Lady Antebellum, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, Dennis Quaid, Cole Swindell, and Wilmer Valderrama have all been announced as presenters for this evening’s ceremony, as well as several other Hollywood stars, musicians and big names in the industry.

Read on for a complete list of nominations below, courtesy of Entertainment Tonight:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley
LANCO
Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Desperate Man – Eric Church
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Down to the Honky Tonk” – Jake Owen
“Heaven” – Kane Brown
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne

Other categories include: Music Event of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year, among others. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET/delayed PT on CBS to catch the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards.

