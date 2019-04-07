Academy of Country Music Awards 2019 Host: Who Is Hosting Tonight?

The annual awards show, which holds the honor of being the first country-related awards ever held by a major organization, will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Jason Aldean, who is set to receive the prestigious ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade honor, will perform this evening, as well as Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, McEntire, George Strait, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and Kelly Clarkson and many more.

Clint Black, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jessie James Decker, Hunter Hayes, Lady Antebellum, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, Dennis Quaid, Cole Swindell, and Wilmer Valderrama have all been announced as presenters for this evening’s ceremony, as well as several other Hollywood stars, musicians and big names in the industry.

Read on for a complete list of nominations below, courtesy of Entertainment Tonight:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Desperate Man – Eric Church

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Down to the Honky Tonk” – Jake Owen

“Heaven” – Kane Brown

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Other categories include: Music Event of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year, among others. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET/delayed PT on CBS to catch the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards.

