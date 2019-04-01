How Many Kids Do Adam & Danielle Busby Have on Outdaughtered?

Adam and Danielle Busby, stars of TLC’s reality show Outdaughtered, are raising quite the brood. The Busbys are parents to a set of all-girl quintuplets, the first ever recorded all-female quintuplets ever born in the United States, and also share an older daughter who was born 4 years before the quintuplets.

The Busby quints were also the first all-female set of quintuplets born in the entire world since 1969, and the first in the U.S. Danielle and Adam named the girls Ava Lane, Hazel Grace, Olivia Marie, Parker Kate and Riley Paige, and they quickly rose to media fame due to the family’s blog about the experience, “It’s a Buzz World.” The couple also shares an older daughter, Blayke Louise.

OutDaughtered began in 2016 and has followed the happy couple as they navigate life with all six of their children. The show follows their day-to-day lives, giving insight into life with so many young children. They’ve received some backlash over the show, especially following the controversy of their move to a home with a pool that had no fence surrounding it, but otherwise the show has received generally positive reviews.

The couple were blessed with their five youngest children after undergoing fertility treatment and intrauterine insemination, which was how they conceived their first daughter. The procedure worked once again, but resulted in a surprising number of babies the second time around.