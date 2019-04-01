How Many Kids Do Adam & Danielle Busby Have on Outdaughtered?

Adam and Danielle Busby, stars of TLC’s reality show Outdaughtered, are raising quite the brood. The Busbys are parents to a set of all-girl quintuplets, the first ever recorded all-female quintuplets ever born in the United States, and also share an older daughter who was born 4 years before the quintuplets.
The Busby quints were also the first all-female set of quintuplets born in the entire world since 1969, and the first in the U.S. Danielle and Adam named the girls Ava Lane, Hazel Grace, Olivia Marie, Parker Kate and Riley Paige, and they quickly rose to media fame due to the family’s blog about the experience, “It’s a Buzz World.” The couple also shares an older daughter, Blayke Louise.
OutDaughtered began in 2016 and has followed the happy couple as they navigate life with all six of their children. The show follows their day-to-day lives, giving insight into life with so many young children. They’ve received some backlash over the show, especially following the controversy of their move to a home with a pool that had no fence surrounding it, but otherwise the show has received generally positive reviews.
The couple were blessed with their five youngest children after undergoing fertility treatment and intrauterine insemination, which was how they conceived their first daughter. The procedure worked once again, but resulted in a surprising number of babies the second time around.
Danielle described the moment she was alerted that four babies showed up on her ultrasound. “The next ultrasound was pure shock!! There were clear as day 3 sacs we could see on the screen at one time and then ONE more kind of off to the side. So now we were looking at FOUR babies. Adam is about to pass out and I am laughing!” she wrote. While doctors told her follow-up appointments may not show as many babies, the Busbys were in for another surprise — the appearance of a fifth sac during their next appointment.
The doctors initially didn’t want the Busbys to have so many children at once, due to the risk of complications in utero and during delivery. However, Adam and Danielle talked to Houston’s ABC13 station about the ordeal, explaining “At first they didn’t want us to have all five. They wanted us to reduce due to possible complications of having quintuplets. And our hearts just couldn’t do that.”
The quints were delivered safely, through cesarean section at 28 weeks, and are growing up to be happy, healthy little girls. However, fans of the show have been curious whether or not the Busbys plan on having anymore children in the near future, especially since they only have girls and might have wanted to try for a boy. However, it doesn’t look like they are planning on trying for another one any time soon.
Actually, during the show’s first season in 2016, Danielle spoke with her husband about getting a vasectomy. According to People, Danielle explained their infrequent sexual encounters by saying, “Adam — you want this, you’ve got to get that snipped.”
Then in Season 4, Adam missed his post-vasectomy appointment where they would have checked to make sure it worked, according to CheatSheet. When Danielle asked if he wanted more kids, Adam answered “No!” without hesitation.
What do you think about the Busbys trying for more children? Do you think they might change their minds and reverse the vasectomy to try for a boy, or do you thin they are content with the six kids they have? Let us know in the comments below and tune in to catch Outdaughtered, only on TLC.
