Annjeannette Whaley on My 600 Lb. Life

Annjeanette Whaley, a 30-year-old San Diego native, is the subject of tonight’s episode of My 600 Lb. Life. Whaley recently moved to Houston to seek out the help of celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, most commonly known as Dr. Now, to try to shed some weight and get her health back on track.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “When Annjeanette was 9, a campaign was established to send her to fat camp. She hated that her weight had become a source of public shame and she has struggled to overcome her food addiction. Now, she must change her habits to save her life.”

Annjeanette's life has consisted of one heartache after another, but through it all, she knows she can change. Follow her journey on #My600lbLife tomorrow at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/F85ftGNalw — TLC Network (@TLC) April 3, 2019

In the promo for tonight’s episode, Whaley talks about the struggles she’s faced throughout her life because of her weight. “It sucks to carry all this weight,” she tells the cameras. “It feels horrible, it hurts.”

The video also shows clips of Whaley leaning on her kitchen counter, looking sadly out the window, as well as struggling to walk to the couch and eating a bowl of what looks like cereal with a few loved ones.

After having struggled with food addiction her entire life, Whaley knows she has to take drastic measures to get her life on a different track. However, she also notes that eating helps her cope with the pain that she deals with on a daily basis. “When I’m eating, I don’t feel all the pain in my life,” she says in a voice-over. Despite the pain she has been feeling, she also admits that something needs to change.

Since Whaley is appearing on tonight’s episode of My 600 Lb. Life, we can assume she has been working closely with Dr. Now to start getting her weight under control. Her Instagram page is private, and she doesn’t often update her Facebook profile, aside for the occasional inspirational quote or selfie, so her progress is unclear at this time.

“I’m not telling you it’s going to be easy, I’m telling you it’s going to be worth it,” she shared on her profile last month.

Although she doesn’t update her profile often, her father shared a post on about how proud he was of his daughter, and how she was finally going to get a “second chance” back on New Years Eve.

“Last day of 2018 and guess what???” he posted. “My heart soars like an eagle. After a grueling five-year war with the two states I love, my baby girl Anjinecky Von Vanneckistein finally got her much needed and woefully overdue chance at a second chance at life. Thank you Lord for your support, and your loving grace. I love you so very much family and friends!!!”

Whaley’s father was planning to accompany his daughter to Houston to support her through her weight-loss journey with Dr. Now, but ran into a few problems shortly before they left. While Dr. Now covers the cost of care for one year of filming for the cast member, the same does not go for the person they are obligated to bring along. Two weeks before the surgery, Whaley’s dad took to Facebook to ask if anyone could help cover half of the cost of his flight to Texas.

“We were under the impression my travel would be covered, but at the 11th hour have been informed only half will be covered, plus there is no chance of a short delay to allow me to raise,” he shared. “This is a circumstance that if not attended to could put an abrupt end to my daughter’s life. Not acceptable in my view.”

Tune in tonight to catch Whaley’s story on My 600-lb Life, which airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.

