Flaming Sword on ‘Game of Thrones’: Meaning & Explanation

Beric has been dead and raised back to life numerous times on Game of Thrones, far more than Jon Snow’s only resurrection. He’s a fascinating character. Some fans thought his flaming sword might indicate he’s Azor Ahai. How he lights the sword is actually surprising. Here’s how his sword works. This post has spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3.

The very first time we saw him light up his sword, we saw him wipe something on his sword to make the flame burst from the steel. It appeared that he cut his hand and used his own blood to help light the sword.

In Season 7, he lights his sword again in battle. But he’s not the only one. Thoros (who raised him from the dead) also has a sword that’s on fire. They both ignite their swords by waving their hands over the weapons.

What’s strange is that Richard Dormer (who plays Beric) told Insider that Beric just says two words to magically make his sword light up. “He says two words in Valyrian which means ‘god’s light,’ and that makes it poof.”

He added that Beric could even just think about the words and make the sword light up. He said the blood he used in the Season 3 video above wasn’t necessary.

You can see him with the sword again in this Season 7 video:

And here he is with the sword again in Season 8:

So despite our believing he lit his sword in a more pragmatic way in an earlier season, it appears that the sword does light up because of magic.

This was proven in Season 8 Episode 3 when Melisandre said a few words and the Dothraki’s swords and weapons caught fire like Beric’s. This is magic. It’s not the sign of Azor Ahai though, I don’t think.

The “flaming sword” is a key part of the story of Azor Ahai, a mythical figure whom legend says will be reborn and save the world from darkness. According to the prophecy, “The One (Prince) Who Was Promised” could be the reincarnation of Azor Ahai. The Azor Ahai prophecy reads: “In this dread hour a warrior shall draw from the fire a burning sword. And that sword shall be Lightbringer, the Red Sword of Heroes, and he who clasps it shall be Azor Ahai come again, and the darkness shall flee before him.”

Lightbringer is the burning sword that was wielded by Azor Ahai. In the books, Azor Ahai forged Lightbringer thousands of years ago to defeat the Great Other. To obtain the sword’s powers, he had to plunge the sword into the heart of his living wife.

Azor Ahai’s sword was said to radiate heat and glow, burning anyone who touched it.

None of the burning swords we see on the show likely reflect Azor Ahai unless they begin to burn after the sword is used to kill someone the wielder loves.