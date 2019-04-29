Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 “The Long Night” IMDb Ratings

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 aired last night, and “The Long Night” proved to be one of the biggest episodes in Game of Thrones history, according to ratings. Despite some disappointed fan reactions, the episode was rated reasonably high on IMDb so far, with reviews still pouring in today and likely throughout the rest of the week.

This article will explore some of last night’s GoT episode in detail, so this is your official MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you aren’t caught up on the series or season, and if you don’t want anything ruined before you get to watch “The Long Night.”

With three episodes remaining in its eighth and final season, the most powerful and threatening villain, the Night King, has been defeated … by Arya Stark, in one episode. The Great War is over, and the remaining characters who survived the Battle of Winterfell are looking south and planning what to do about Cersei, who still holds the Iron Throne.

“The Long Night” was hyped up to be one of the most epic episodes of the series, complete with ice versus fire, good versus evil and light versus dark. The showrunners went so far as to compare it to the Battle of the Bastards, which remains the highest rated episode to date, with a solid 9.9 on IMDb.

Most of the show’s best battles are rated the highest on the site, with season 5 episode 8 “Hardhome” coming in a close second behind “Battle of the Bastards,” and season 3 episode 9’s “The Rains of Castamere” trailing just behind “Hardhome” in third place. Season 2’s epic and fiery “Blackwater” is on the list, as well as season 7’s “The Spoils of War,” when Daenerys Targaryen retaliated on the Lannister army by lighting them all on fire as they were leaving Highgarden.

So where does “The Long Night” fall on the scale of best GoT episodes to date? In the 16 hours since its airing, the episode has racked up a 9.5 rating on IMDb, with 46,411 reviews. That number is expected to rise significantly throughout the week, as more fans get a chance to catch up on the episode and find time to rate and/or review. The screenshot above was taken at 12:00 p.m. CT on Monday, April 29.

The page is already flooded with reviews, many of which claim they were left “speechless” by the events that transpired throughout the episode. At of the time this article was written, there were just over 1 thousand written reviews (1,032 to be exact), with feelings ranging from overwhelmed, disappointed, emotional and awestruck.

One user wrote “Beautiful, gut wrenching, soul crushing and powerful. A complete culmination of every emotion Game of Thrones has made us feel so far. I had floods of tears, then elation, then floods of tears throughout. Another truly iconic and groundbreaking piece of television that leaves me wondering what is still yet to come this season.”

Another wrote an emotional review, saying they “screamed, clapped, cheered and begged – all whilst on the edge of my seat” and that the episode left them in tears.

“I don’t think there’s any description I can give which will do this episode justice,” the review concluded. “This is masterful television; the pinnacle of excellence. If you haven’t seen this yet: prepare yourself – and indulge. You’ll come out of it an emotional wreck, but feel so fulfilled and glad that you did.”

Some found the episode mediocre, and thought the writing left a lot to be desired. There were dozens of reviews that rated the episode a 3, 5 or 6, claiming the writers “had no guts” and left some viewers feeling the episode had a ton of wasted potential.

“So.. The white walkers.. A storyline we follow since season 1 is coming to a conclusion. This is without a doubt the most disappointing episode I have ever seen in any show,” one reviewer wrote. “There are no real stakes and we can barely see what’s happening in the battle.. The main characters do absolutely nothing, and I couldn’t care less about the “dramatic deaths” of the episode.. Let’s take a moment to appreciate the red woman for helping us see what’s going on for three minutes..I won’t spoil what’s happening in the last minutes of the episode, but it is ridiculous how easy everything ended and the way it happened..” So is this a terrible episode? No it’s not. But it’s bad.. Is this a disappointing episode? Yes. Game of thrones can do much better than that.. A big battle with lots of CGI is not going to save the poor writing and the lack of creativity..”

One reviewer even gave a shoutout to George R.R. Martin, asking him to finish writing the books. “George, you better sit down at your typewriter, take a deep breath and finish those godforsaken books, or this aberration will be remembered as the only ending to your story.”

What did you think about the episode? Were you pleased with the outcome, or were you left disappointed with the Night King’s end? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in Sunday at 9/8c to catch the next episode.

