Gary Stewart Dead: Apple Music & Rhino Records Executive Dies at 62

Gary Stewart, once of Apple Music and Rhino Records, has died at the age of 62. The news of Stewart’s sad passing was broken by Grammy-nominated producer, Andrew Sandoval, who wrote on Twitter on April 12, “RIP Gary Stewart, the man who brought me to @Rhino_Records to work on @TheMonkees & @ElvisCostello & the Nuggets series. There are a lot of people in Los Angeles who wouldn’t have a dollar in their pocket or a roof over their heads if it wasn’t for his generous spirit.” Stewart is survived by a brother.

R.I.P. Gary Stewart, head of Catalog Curation at Apple Music and formerly of Rhino Records … he was one of the kindest, most generous people I've ever met and dealt with in this crazy business. Godspeed, Gary. You were a true gentleman. pic.twitter.com/SZXLAxw2Hj — Pauseandplay.com (@Pauseandplay) April 12, 2019

Stewart was known as one of the most passionate and beloved A&R men in the music business, something that is reflected in the amount of social media tributes that have been made.

In 2011, Stewart told Patch.com that he had lived in Santa Monica since 1994. That piece mentioned that Stewart served for two decades on the board of the Social Justice Foundation as well as being a volunteer with Santa Monica’s homeless community.

Stewart told the New York Times, while Rhino Records was in the process of issuing rare Elvis Costello tracks, that he had seen the Irish musician perform “more than 50” times. That Times article mentioned that despite working with Rhino on the Elvis Costello material, he had since left the label in order to become Apple’s chief music officer.

By 2011, Stewart was back with Rhino Records as the “president of artists and repertoire.” Stewart was also in charge of the label’s pop-up record stores which were springing up at the time, according to the Los Angeles Times Magazine. In 1991, the Los Angeles Times referred to Rhino Records as “the Mad magazine of the music industry.” At the time of that article, Rhino was a $33 million dollar a year business. The company had begun life as a record store in the Westwood section of Los Angeles in 1973. It was founded by a social worker, Richard Foos, and a musician, Harold Bronson. The store began distributing records in 1978. The store then began acquiring the back catalogs to other label’s artists, and thus the label was born.

Stewart told the Chicago Tribune in 1993 that he was a college student in the 1970s in Los Angeles when he began hanging out at record stores in the area, including Rhino Records.

