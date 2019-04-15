GoT Schedule: When Will the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale Air?

The final season of Game of Thrones is just now airing tonight, and fans are already wondering just how long they have to enjoy the season before it’s all over. Read on for more details.

The final episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 will air on May 19, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central in the U.S. West coast viewers will be able to watch at 6 p.m. Pacific if they are using HBO NOW or HBO GO, but if they’re watching on HBO on TV, they’ll have to wait until 9 p.m. Pacific.

(In the UK, the final episode will air on May 20, 2019 at 2 a.m. BST, with a repeat on May 20 at 9 p.m. BST.)

The season will only have six episodes, with the finale being 1 hour and 20 minutes long. After that, we’ll have a long watch until the spinoff prequels air. A premiere date for the first prequel has not yet been shared.

Game of Thrones won’t be taking any breaks during its final season either. The show will air a new episode on both Easter and Mother’s Day, without any hiatus.

Here’s the schedule for the final season:

Episode 1/Premiere: April 14, 2019: 54 minutes

Episode 2: April 21, 2019 (yes on Easter): 58 minutes

Episode 3: April 28, 2019: 1 hour 22 minutes

Episode 4: May 5, 2019: 1 hour 18 minutes

Episode 5: May 12, 2019 (yes, on Mother’s Day): 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 6/Finale: May 19, 2019: 1 hour 20 minutes.

Episode titles haven’t been released yet, but we do know that Episode 1 is directed by David Nutter. Episode 2 is directed by David Nutter. Episode 3 is directed by Miguel Sapochnik. Episode 4 is directed by David Nutter. Episode 5 is directed by Miguel Sapochnik. And Episode 6, the finale, is directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.