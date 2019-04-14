Harry Strickland on Game of Thrones: Who Is the New GOT Character?

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres tonight, and while most of the characters still alive have been on-screen for seasons now, there are a few new characters being introduced late in the story. One of those characters is Harry Strickland.

Harry Strickland is played by German actor Marc RissmanOn IMDB, Rissmann is only credited as appearing in episode 1 of the eighth season, but that does not mean that’s the only episode Strickland will be a part of (Game of Thrones is notoriously strict about confirming which characters will appear in which episodes until after they’ve aired).

Before he is introduced as a new character on the show, here’s what we know about Harry Strickland:

He Is the Head of the Golden Company

In a YouTube interview with DW Euromaxx, Marc Rissmann was tight-lipped about the motivations of his character; he did, however, say “I’m playing Harry Strickland, who if you google a little bit and read the books – which is already there – is a leader of the Golden Company… I cannot tell too much, but if you have seen season 7, and especially the ending, Greyjoy goes to a place to get the Golden Company. So maybe you can assume what we’re about to do.”

The Golden Company has been referenced on the show in the past, back when Stannis Baratheon was still alive and vying for the Iron Throne. Davos Seaworth suggested to Stannis that he hire the sellswords, who have never broken a contract so long as they’re paid, saying “Westeros is not the world, your grace. We need to look east for ships and men. Ten thousand skilled soldiers fight for the Golden Company.” Though Stannis refused to take that suggestion, that introduction proved that, with enough money, the Golden Company army can be bought by anyone for the benefit of their fighting cause.

Euron Greyjoy Is Bringing Strickland & His Men to King’s Landing

At the end of season 7, during the Dragon Pit meeting between Dany, Jon, Cersei, and their respective councils, Euron Greyjoy left in a panic, saying the wight that Jon’s camp brought as evidence of the Northern threat was the only thing that scared him and that he was taking his ships to wait out the danger from the safety of the Iron Islands.

Later in the episode, as Jaime prepared to send his army North (which Cersei promised Dany and Jon they would do), she revealed that Euron was not heading back to the Iron Islands, but that he had taken his fleet to Braavos to hire the Golden Company and bring them back to King’s Landing to strengthen Cersei’s army against her enemies.

In the official trailer for the 8th season, there is a shot of Euron Greyjoy’s fleet transporting an army of men gilded in gold, who we can assume are the Golden Company. At the head of them, though you can only see his back, is a man whose visible physical features closely resemble Rissmann.

His Book Character Is Considered Cowardly

In the books on which the series is based, Harry Strickland was not introduced until the fifth and most recent novel, The Winds of Winter. In the novel, A Wiki of Ice and Fire points out that Harry Strickland is described as “genial” and an “old maid” by the other characters he interacts with, and his description includes the adjective portly and balding. Griff, another character in the books who has not been introduced on the show, even remarks that Strickland “is afraid to fight. How could they have chosen him to take the Blackheart’s place? He would wait until all seven hells were frozen if he could rather than risk another bout of blisters.”

Fans of both the show and the book series have noted that Rissmann’s good looks and strong build suggest that Strickland in the series may be a stronger fighter than his book counterpart. Since what Cersei is in need of is a strong army with a solid leader (especially since Jaime left her side during the season 7 finale), it would be odd to introduce a character that can’t fight or lead effectively.

When confronted in an interview about how his description does not match the book description of his character, Rissmann was very careful not to give anything away, simply saying “I think they just see my inner coward.”