‘Game of Thrones’: What Type of Fire Does an Ice Zombie Dragon Breathe?

What type of strange magic allows an ice zombie dragon to break down a magical Wall that has stood for so long on Game of Thrones? Zombie Ice Dragon Viserion destroyed part of the Wall in the Season 7 finale and now we will be dealing with the consequences in the Season 8 premiere. Here’s a look at what we know about the fire that an ice dragon might breathe.

First, let’s watch that sequence from Season 7 again:

When Zombie Viserion destroyed the wall, he was blowing flames of blue fire over and over while the Night King was riding him. The power of those flames was incredible. He seemed to be able to breathe more blue flames as an undead than he was ever able to breathe regular fire when he was alive.

But at the same time, he looked older and more run down than he should have. You could see holes in his wings, which made his ability to fly strange in and of itself. If he was “revived” by the Night King so quickly, why does he have holes in his wings?

The best guess we can make about Viserion’s blue fire is that his fire is imbued with some type of magic. In fact, the color blue as connected to magic has a history in the Game of Thrones universe that might connect to Undead Viserion’s new power.

The first time we saw this magic was when it was used by the Children of the Forest, when they created the Night King and his eyes turned blue.

We also saw that magic when the Children of the Forest were defending the Three-Eyed Raven’s cave from the Night King. They threw rocks that turned blue in their hands and exploded into flames when they hit the ground. (This also has the Hodor scene below.)

So it’s safe to say that these blue flames are some type of magic, originally passed onto the Night King by the spell the Children of the Forest used to create him. Yes, Viserion’s terrible magic likely originate from the Children of the Forest, just as the Night King and the White Walkers originated from the Children too.

The books tell us a little more.

In the books, we were told about an ice dragon myth. Legend says they roam the Shivering Sea and the White Waste. They’re larger than Valyrian dragons and made out of living ice. Their eyes are blue crystals, they have a cold breath that can freeze people instantly, and translucent wings. Jon Snow also talks in the books about Old Nan sharing stories of ice dragons.

Here’s a quote from A World of Ice and Fire about ice dragons:

Of all the queer and fabulous denizens of the Shivering Sea, however, the greatest are the ice dragons. These colossal beasts, many times larger than the dragons of Valyria, are said to be made of living ice, with eyes of pale blue crystal and vast translucent wings through which the moon and stars can be glimpsed as they wheel across the sky. Whereas common dragons (if any dragon can truly be said to be common) breathe flame, ice dragons supposedly breathe cold, a chill so terrible that it can freeze a man solid in half a heartbeat. Sailors from half a hundred nations have glimpsed these great beasts over the centuries, so mayhaps there is some truth behind the tales. Archmaester Margate has suggested that many legends of the north — freezing mists, ice ships, Cannibal Bay, and the like — can be explained as distorted reports of ice-dragon activity. Though an amusing notion, and not without a certain elegance, this remains the purest conjecture. As ice dragons supposedly melt when slain, no actual proof of their existence has ever been found.

According to this myth, ice dragons couldn’t breathe actual fire because they’re made of ice and that would melt them. But was that really true? The “winter” that comes with The Night King is so strong that fires recede when he approaches them. He’s not hurt by the flames. This might also be why undead Viserion needed a special magical fire and couldn’t simply continue using his old flames.

Viserion might be a different “creature” than the ice dragons from the mythology read above. Viserion is an undead dragon. An ice dragon might be different.

Those flames that Viserion breathed certainly looked hot to me. In fact, blue fire is supposed to be hotter than red or yellow flames. So Viserion’s blue fire might be a sign that his undead magical fire is even hotter than the fire he breathed when he was alive.