Isaac Hempstead Wright Girlfriend: Is the Actor Who Plays Bran Stark Dating Anyone?

Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead Wright does not appear to have a girlfriend at this time. The actor, who plays Bran Stark on the HBO hit show, was previously thought to be dating Stella Rozenbroek, according to Yahoo! News.

The two were “together” in 2016 but don’t seem to be in contact any longer, based on their respective social media accounts (Rozenbroek hasn’t shared any photos of Hempstead Wright and has posted with other guys, though they could just be her friends).

Here’s what you need to know:

Rozenbroek Caused a Stir Amongst ‘GoT’ Fans Back in 2016

Not too much is known about Rozenbroek, who has just over 1,000 followers on Instagram. However, her name just about went viral back in 2016 after she went public with her relationship with Hempstead Wright.

According to Yahoo! News, Rozenbroek posted a few photos of herself locking lips with the actor and his fandom had very mixed feelings on the matter. Beyond that, it was reported that Rozenbroek also “mocked” a fan and the internet just wasn’t having it. At the time, Rozenbroek even uploaded a photo of herself drinking a martini and wrote the caption, “just me patiently waiting for everyone to stop sending me death threats xx.”

Some fans believe that Hempstead Wright and Rozenbroek weren’t actually dating despite the now-deleted photos that suggest the contrary. Outraged fans felt that Rozenbroek was a bad influence on the actor, who was just 17 years old at the time.

Hempstead Wright Has Been Linked to Sophie Jackson But it Looks Like They Are Just Friends

Hempstead Wright keeps a low profile on social media and doesn’t really post about his dating life. He does, however, post photos with some of his friends and sometimes fans mistake those relationships for romantic ones.

The Game of Thrones star has been linked to another UK-based lady named Sophie Jackson. The two have attended various parties and events together, posing for photos and whatnot, but it does look like they are just friends. Even still, each time Jackson and Hempstead Wright are in a photo together, fans ask if they are boyfriend and girlfriend. The two haven’t confirmed nor denied whether or not they are romantically involved.

Last April, Jackson posted a photo of Hempstead Wright on his birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE CRAZIEST KIDS I KNOW!!! Love you lots darling, here’s to many more years xoxoxox,” she captioned the photo. Judging by this, it does seem as though the two are just good pals.