Lauren London’s Son Kameron Carter on Nipsey Dream: WATCH

Kameron Carter, the son of Lauren London, gave a moving speech at Nipsey Hussle’s memorial in which he described a dream he had of the slain rapper. He referred to him by his birth name, Ermias.

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle (real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom) were in a relationship at the time of the beloved rapper’s tragic death. She is also the mother of Hussle’s son, Kross.

Nipsey Hussle’s children Emani and Kross joined Kameron Carter on the stage during Hussle’s memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday morning, April 11, 2019. Hussle’s nephew also joined the group of family members on stage. Kameron Carter has a famous father: Lil Wayne, to whom Lauren London was once engaged. You can read more about London’s relationship with Lil Wayne here.

You can watch a livestream from Nipsey Hussle’s funeral here. You can read some of the funeral program here. It features Hussle’s partner, Lauren London, and his children.

Lauren London’s Child Says Nipsey Hussle Told Him What Heaven Was Like

The small boy spoke with great composure as he described the dream he had of Nipsey Hussle.

“On the night of April 2, I had a dream,” the small boy said.

“I was in a paradise and I was playing in the ocean waters when Ermias popped up right behind me. He said, ‘What’s up?’”

Kameron recalled how Nipsey used a nickname for the boy. “I turned around, and I yelled his name and I gave him a hug. Shortly he was gone…. I told my mom about the dream. After I told her, I was thinking about it, and I realized that Ermias told me what heaven was like. He told me it was paradise.”

He said that Ermias would say respect, and then asked everyone in the audience to yell respect, which they then did.

Lauren London has shared photos of Kameron on Instagram. “I gave birth to my first born Kameron. He changed my life forever. I’m so happy I listened to my spirit . I am honored to be his mother. He was 1 in this picture but it’s one of my favs and he will forever be my baby . #happybirthdaykam,” she once wrote.

Although CNN reported the dream talk was given by Hussle’s nephew, TMZ is also reporting it was Kameron Carter, London’s son, as is EOnline.

Nipsey Hussle Once Rapped About His Own Funeral

Nipsey Hussle left behind a song lyric in which he discussed his coffin and service. In the song, Hussle rapped about how he wanted a Stevie Wonder song to be played at his funeral. That wish was honored. However, Wonder was slated to actually sing at Hussle’s memorial, according to The Blast.

A wannabe rapper named Eric Holder, who knew Hussle, is accused of shooting the rapper to death outside Hussle’s clothing store. The shooting death has sparked an outpouring of grief from the community and around the country, especially because Nipsey Hussle was known for his efforts to improve the area where he lived. His death certificate shows that Nipsey died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso. He was pronounced dead 35 minutes after being shot.

The reference to his funeral came in the 2016 song “Ocean Views,” according to CNN. The passage in question goes as follows:

“My precedures, stay crackin ’til my life’s low / Then when I die, blue rag around my rifle / Hundred-thousand in my coffin, that’s just life though / Play a Stevie Wonder song, smoke some flight, bro / Crack a pint of Actavis then pour in some Sprite, bro / Until that day I’m walking toward what’s in my sights, though.”

The Stevie Wonder song contains the lyrics, “Took me riding in your rocket, gave me a star, But at a half a mile from heaven you dropped me back, Down to this cold, cold world.”

The Memorial Service Was Called a ‘Celebration of Life’

Nipsey Hussle’s Instagram page contains information about the memorial service. “Join Us for the Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Nipsey Hussle,” the post reads.

“Thursday, April 11th 2019 – Staples Center. For free tickets & additional info please visit: Staplescenter.com/NipseyHussle.” The photo with the announcement shows the rapper in white with a pair of angel’s wings.

A letter from former President Barack Obama was also read out loud at the memorial service. It read in part, “I’ve never met Nipsey but I’ve heard his music through my daughters. While most folks look at the Crenshaw neighborhood [and see violence and gangs] … Nipsey saw potential. He saw hope.”