Luke Combs’ Fiance: Who Is Nicole Hocking?

Luke Combs is currently engaged to Nicole Hocking. The country superstar announced their engagement on November 30 on Instagram. “She said yes a while ago but this is a much better place to take pictures than the kitchen,” Combs wrote in the caption. “Can’t wait to spend forever with you! I love you!”

Hocking, 26, was born in Fort Myers, Florida, and is an alumni of Florida Gulf Coast University. She moved to Tennessee in 2014, and is currently a staff member at Broadcast Music, Inc. in Nashville. She has one sibling, Jenna Hocking, who still lives in Florida. Hocking has over 149K followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts photos of her family.

Combs & Hocking Have Been Dating Since 2016

Combs and Hocking started dating in 2016, when the former was a struggling artist. “[There] was no publishing deal, no record deal, and no booking deal,” Combs told People. “Everybody was like, ‘Yeah, this is never gonna work,’ and so I didn’t have anything when we met.” Since then, Combs has released a platinum album and become the first country artist to have five number ones on the country chart with his first five singles.

Hocking has accompanied Combs to events like the Billboard Music Awards, the CMT Awards, and the CMA Awards. When he won New Artist of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards, he made sure to thank Hocking for her support. “I won a CMA award last night but I showed up a winner because of this amazing woman,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and eating cookout with me at 1:30 am after the awards. I love you so much @nicohocking, you’re incredible inside and out.”

Hocking Has Supported Combs Through His Career & His Addictions

Hocking also helped Combs quit dipping. “I’m trying to quit dipping — well actually, I have quit,” he told Taste of Country. “It was ’cause of my girlfriend. She hated that I dipped and you know it was just time. Time to just kick it. I always lied to myself and was like, ‘Oh it’s okay you know.’ But really the worst thing in the world for your voice is any sort of acid reflux, heartburn type thing. Obviously, I eat a lot greasy stuff anyways, and then I dipped, so that’s really what kills your voice more than anything.”

In August 2018, Combs posted a photo of Hocking and talked about how he missed her while he was on tour. “This is my baby and this is my favorite picture of her. She’s gonna be mad at me for posting it probably because it’s not perfect but she is,” he wrote. “This picture encompasses everything that has made me fall in love with her. Her natural beauty, her smile, personality, and the way she lives life. She’s having a rough day and I’m far away, which is the hardest part of what I do, but I’m coming home baby, I’ll see you soon. I Love You.”