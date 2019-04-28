PHOTOS: Porsha Williams & Fiance Dennis McKinley’s Baby

Porsha Williams introduced Real Housewives of Atlanta fans to her now-fiance Dennis McKinley this past season on the show. She also let fans in on her pregnancy, but she didn’t give birth to her baby daughter until after the season and reunion wrapped. Williams and McKinley named their daughter Pilar Jhena, with a nickname of PJ, and PJ even has her own Instagram profile.

PJ was born on March 22, 2019 and took her daddy’s last name. And, when it comes to where PJ’s name choice comes from, Williams wrote on Instagram that it, “means “pillar” in Spanish. It is taken from the title of the Virgin Mary, María del Pilar, meaning “Mary of the Pillar”. According to legend, when Saint James the Greater was in Saragossa in Spain, the Virgin Mary appeared on a pillar.”

In all of the photos that Williams has posted online of her baby girl, she has not totally revealed her daughter’s face. According to People, PJ was born at 1:36 p.m. local time on her birthday, weighing in at 6 lbs., 15 oz., and she measured 20 inches long. Upon their daughter’s birth, the couple released the following statement, “What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ. We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it’s been a fantastic journey.”

Williams and McKinley’s journey to labor and delivery of little PJ is being showcased on Bravo’s two-part special Porsha’s Having A Baby. To give fans some info on what they can expect to see on the special, part 1’s episode description reads, “Porsha is engaged to Dennis and expecting her first child; the two of them realize they may be in over their heads; they decide to bring in their mothers for support; struggling to blend their families, the couple strives to prepare for their baby.”

As for the part 2 synopsis, it states, “With only a few weeks before Baby PJ arrives, Porsha and Dennis need to get on the same page, starting with where to live; Porsha wants to stay in the suburbs, but Dennis wants to move to the city; the couple seeks help from therapist Dr. Sherry.”

Reflecting on her journey to motherhood, Williams told People, “When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear. I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy. So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ … Going into the first appointment and being able to see baby and hear baby and know that baby is fine, then I can really wrap my mind around actually becoming a mommy.” Williams refers to little PJ as her “rainbow baby.”

McKinley and Williams got engaged in October 2018.