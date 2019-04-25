How to Stream & Download ScHoolboy Q’s ‘CrasH Talk’

ScHoolboy Q is set to release his fifth studio album tonight. The album is titled CrasH Talk, and will be the rapper’s first new release since 2016’s Blank Face LP. It was preceded by the singles “Numb Numb Juice” and “Chopstix” featuring Travis Scott.
CrasH Talk will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (April 25) or midnight ET on Friday (April 26) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Apple Music
You will be able to stream ScHoolboy Q's new album on iTunes and Apple Music.
The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes.
Spotify
Tidal
ScHoolboy Q's album will also be available to listen to on Tidal.
CrasH Talk has been years in the making. ScHoolboy Q said that he recorded at least two albums worth of material since the release of Blank Face LP, but that he kept scrapping it and starting over. “They were trash,” he told GQ. “I’d be in the house smoking weed, just waiting to go to the studio every day. That’s not a good life. That brings on depression. You know how bad it is when you’re going through all this sh*t in your head and all you’re doing is going to the studio and back home? It’s toxic for your kid, too.”
ScHoolboy Q said that TDE labelmates Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar were the ones who helped him focus and put the final tracklist together. Check it out below, as it includes 14 tracks and guest features from Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and 21 Savage.
1. “Gang Gang”
2. “Tales”
3. “Chopstix” (featuring Travis Scott)
4. “Numb Numb Juice”
5. “Drunk” (featuring 6lack)
6. “Lies” (featuring Ty Dolla Sign and YG)
7. “5200”
8. “Black Folk”
9. “Floating” (featuring 21 Savage)
10. “Dangerous” (featuring Kid Cudi)
11. “Die Wit Em”
12. “Crash”
13. “Water” (featuring Lil Baby)
14. “Attention”
ScHoolboy also said that the death of close friend and fellow rapper Mac Miller affected the recording process. In September 2018, he put out a statement announcing that he would delay the album due to Miller’s passing.
“With my n*gga gone right now, I just don’t feel right putting out an album,” he wrote. “As y’all can tell, I’m not my real self right now. I shouldn’t even be here right now. But like I said, my n*gga Mac would not want me to be in the house sad. He would clown me for some weird sh*t. I’m here today ’cause it’s no way he would allow me to sit in the house and be a little bitch. I’m not gon’ be a little b**ch.”
“I’ma go back, and I’ma figure out when I’ma put this f**king album out, because y’all are going to get this album. I promise that,” he continued. “I’m just not ready to walk into the radio station and the first thing they ask me is ‘So Mac Miller…’ I’m not ready to deal with those questions. I’m not ready to put nothing out right now. I’m sorry.”