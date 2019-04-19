‘The Orville’ Season 2 Episode 13 Cast: List of Special Guests & Cameos

Last week’s episode Sanctuary was a fascinating episode that fans are still talking about. Things are about to get even more interesting with Season 2 Episode 13, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. The episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. Here’s a look at who we’re expecting to see tonight. We will update this story if any of these guests do not appear, or if new guests are revealed as the show airs.

The episode is a time-travel-centric episode, featuring a lot from series regular Adrianne Palicki as she takes center stage for the episode. She said that her acting for this episode and The Road Not Taken were the hardest of her career.

@AdriannePalicki takes center stage on an all-new episode of #TheOrville, Thursday on Fox! — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 15, 2019

The episode is edited by Hillary Wills, and she’ll be on a podcast on Saturday describing what it was like.

Watch her editing on tonight’s episode of @TheOrville and then listen to @ChillyKillary chat about the episode with us on the #PUNcast! We’re looking forward to talking with Hillary again tomorrow, watch out for the podcast episode to drop on Saturday. #TheOrville @TomCostantino pic.twitter.com/s2jik66JqF — Planetary Union Network (@planetary_union) April 18, 2019

And Michelle Boyd, who has guest starred on the show before, said that she worked on this episode but you won’t “see my face.” Is it possible she is playing the role of an alien tonight?

I just told him I didn’t know a new #TheOrville was on tonight. 😮 Now I’m not saying you guys definitely should watch…but yeah, yeah I am saying you definitely should watch. 😁 Full disclosure: you will not see my face, but I did work on this episode… 🤫🚀🤫 pic.twitter.com/AqEUPbSmKu — Michele Boyd (@micheleboyd) April 18, 2019

Someone asked if she was in a green uniform and she said no.

Nooooooope. Did something totally different. — Michele Boyd (@micheleboyd) April 18, 2019

For Episode 4, she played the role of Lt. Dorsett. Her many previous credits include SWAT, The Last Tycoon, NCIS LA, Workaholics, Geek Cred (Callie), Team Unicorn, Solo (Rebecca), The Guild (Riley), and more.

Here are some of the IMDB listings for tonight. These are not always accurate, but we will update this story as we know more.

Chase Kim is listed as playing an “officer” tonight. His previous credits include Magnum P.I., The Rookie, All American, Famous in Love, The Middle (George Chung), Scandal, Criminal Minds, Bosch, Rizzoli & Isles (Det. James Ward), Hawaii Five-0, Battle Creek, Agents of SHIELD, Chasing Life, Grey’s Anatomy, and much more.

BJ Tanner is returning as Marcus Finn, one of Dr. Finn’s sons. And Kai Wener is also returning as Ty Finn, Dr. Finn’s other son.

In addition, Chris Marroy is a guest on The Orville tonight, according to his Instagram post.

This is a developing story.