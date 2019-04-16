Why Did Bristol Palin Quit Teen Mom?

Bristol Palin, the daughter of former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin, quit Teen Mom: OG earlier this month, after announcing on her Instagram account on April 1 that she was leaving the show after appearing for one season.

“Teen mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” Palin wrote in the caption of a photo of herself. “$ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

Palin, 28, joined the MTV show for its seventh season in 2018, although she never appeared on its predecessor, “16 and Pregnant.” In 2008, when the reality star was just 17-years-old, she welcomed her first child Tripp, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Levi Johnston. She also shares daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 19 months, with her ex-husband, Dakota Meyer.

Palin previously expressed how unhappy she was with her experiences on the show, and with how she was portrayed, and Meyer even called the show a “trailer trash ‘Real Housewives.’” The series showed how Palin has handled raising her three kids and highlighted the rising tension in her marriage to Meyer, who openly struggled with PTSD on the show. The couple filed for divorce in 2018, less than two years after they married, according to CNN.

She shared another Instagram post back in December about how she was treated on the show, claiming MTV doesn’t want to portray hard-working single mothers or good parenting, and that the show is only interested in showing drama.

“No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my “life” ….. my babies, my family, my close friends – they know the TRUTH,” Palin wrote. “I’m a pretty great mom, work my ass off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life. @mtv doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues. All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

She continued: “Don’t get me wrong – I’ve said some mean things and learned a lot the last several months – but the life I’ve built for my kids is NOT sitting around talking about baby daddy drama. Every week is a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives. I hate getting all emo on you guys but I’ve kept quiet for too long about it. Don’t believe everything you see on TV.”

In announcing her departure, Palin had some kind words for her fellow cast members, stating “I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!,” she wrote.

