‘Yellowstone’ Season 2: Cast, Photos, Release Date & Trailer Analysis

Paramount is already promoting Season 2 of Yellowstone. We’re still a few months away from the season’s release, but we can’t wait. Here’s a quick look at what we know so far about Season 2. This post has minor spoilers for Season 2 that Paramount has released publicly. If you want to be completely spoiler free for the new season and not know anything about what to expect, then don’t read on.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Time

Yellowstone returns to Paramount for Season 2 on June 19, 2019, almost a year-to-the-date of when Season 1 premiered on June 20, 2018. And fans couldn’t be more excited. The show will air at 10 p.m. Eastern/Pacific (9 p.m. Central.)

Season 1 Review

Before jumping into Season 2 details, here’s a quick look at where we left off for Season 1.

John seemed to be planning his death, in some ways. His was throwing up blood a couple episodes earlier from cancer, and he and Rip had a mysterious conversation about how much longer he had. He made Beth put the ranch in a trust and promise not to sell it, and they shared a sweet, loving moment at the end of the finale.

Kayce and Monica were broken up at the end. Monica had been beaten by a student and was struggling to recover. She took Tate away and way staying with her grandparents.

Sarah, an investigative journalist, was researching John and the Dutton family. She struck a deal with Jamie that he would come forward about his family, while running for attorney general, so he could get ahead of the story.

John Dutton disowned Jamie because of his decision to run for office. And Jamie and his assistant Christina got a lot closer.

Sheriff Donnie seemed to be trying to set up Rip after he shot a bear in self defense, and John thinks someone’s paying Donnie off. Later in the finale, Donnie announced that he’s not pressing charges after someone pulled a knife on Kayce and Kayce took things took far. John warned Donnie not to trust Jenkins, and said Donnie didn’t have the stomach to make problems go away like he used to.

John was also asked to step down as livestock commissioner because he violated federal law and several civil suits were filed against him, not to mention the EPA investigating his rerouting of the river. Of course, John refused.

Jimmy was still being Jimmy, falling off horses and stuff. Rip and Beth had issues and their romance wasn’t going so well. But Beth and Walker had a love connection of sorts. Meanwhile, Rip brought on Avery as a new groomer.

Rainwater and Jenkins continued their plans, with Rainwater committing to a 400-room hotel to go along with the casino, which will all be “right up against” the Dutton ranch’s fence. But later in the episode, Jenkins is kidnapped by Rip and Kayce. Jenkins admitted to faking land prices and running up property taxes to drive people off the land. He threatened that John only had two choices: sell or lose the land. That’s when Kayce killed Jenkins, leaving him hanging after pushing a horse out from under him.

So yeah, the finale was crazy.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Cast

Paramount has revealed some tantalizing details about Season 2. Here’s the cast who will be returning for the second season:

Kevin Costner as John Dutton (This means he hasn’t died of cancer.)

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton (Kayce’s estranged wife)

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton (Monica and Kayce’s son)

Jefferson White as Jimmy

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Atticus Todd as Ben Waters (per IMDB)

Hugh Dillon as Sheriff Donnie Haskell (per IMDB)

Neal McDonough is joining the cast for Season 2, according to the trailer. He’s playing the role of Malcolm Beck. You may remember him from credits like Project Blue Book (Gen. James Harding), Suits (Sean Cahill), Legends of Tomorrow (Damien Darhk), Arrow, Rogue (Casey Oaks), To Appomattox (Joseph), Public Morals, Mob City (William), Justified (Robert), Desperate Housewives (Dave), Traveler, Medical Investigation, Boomtown, Band of Brothers (Lynn Compton), The Incredible Hulk (Bruce Banner in 1996-1997), Murder One, and more.

Neal’s character is described as a “wealthy business mogul who runs an area casino with his brother Teal. They are power players, down and dirty fighters who know how to work the system to get what they want,” according to Deadline.

You can catch me making these faces on #TheVampireDiaries tonight and next Friday @cwTVD pic.twitter.com/YXPtfAKglT — ryan dorsey (@DorseyRyan) April 8, 2016

According to IMDB, Ryan Dorsey is joining as Blake. His other credits include Runaways (Mike), Bosch (Sheriff), Ray Donovan, Colony, Pitch (Tommy), The Vampire Diaries, Justified (Earl), and more.

According to IMDB, James Jordan is joining as Steve Hendon. His other credits include Destroyer, The Endless, Wind River, iZombie, Bloodline, Fargo, Blue, True Blood (Ray), Veronica Mars (Tim Foyle/Lucky), 24, Just Legal, CSI, Close to Home, and more.

Yellowstone Season 2 Plot & Photos

In the trailer for Season 2, which you can watch above, John Dutton starts out by saying that his family has found themselves in an interesting situation. And when Rip is knocked out, it looks like it’s Neal’s new character who orders the hit. John tells Sheriff Donnie that the “walls are closing in on all sides.” “We’re fighting to survive.”

And then there’s a clip of Beth grabbing a knife.

Someone’s attacking her.

The reporter Sarah Nguyen is back and she’s saying that their family isn’t a kingdom and their dad isn’t a king. “Your family deserves to lose everything.” It looks like she’s talking to Jamie.

Then we see Kayce saying, “There are wolves everywhere here.”

And Rainwater is back, still fighting with John. These photos look like they are from a groundbreaking for his new casino/hotel community.

Interestingly, is that Jamie in the background of this photo? Does that mean that he and John are back on civil terms again? This is right before John say there’s a war coming.

But in another scene, we see Rainwater talking about new partnerships and shaking Jamie’s hand.

A bar fight happens at some point:

And Beth warns Jamie that he’ll be torn up into tiny pieces. And then we hear Jamie saying, “To beat her (likely Beth) I have to attack him. I have to play dirty.”

They are not friends.

And someone’s getting beaten up bad below:

Maybe even blown up.

And who is this for? It reads: “Don’t forget who you work for.”

At one point, John tells Kayce that they need to figure out how big of a role he’s playing the family. “You understand what I’m asking?”

It also looks like John’s health is still a big issue. :(

Yellowstone returns June 19. Season 2 is being filmed again in Montana and Utah. This season is going to be crazy.