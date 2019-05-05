The top 6 contestants on American Idol 2019 are performing for America’s votes tonight and fans will get to see which of their favorite contestants make it through to next week. Each of the contestants will perform for America and their fates on the show will be revealed during tonight’s broadcast live, during a coast-to-coast episode. Two contestants will be eliminated tonight, according to Gold Derby, which will leave 4. If you want your favorite singers to move forward in the competition, then you need to vote. Fortunately, there are several different ways to cast your votes, from texting to using the American Idol app, to voting for your favorites online.

According to ABC, “voting will open at the start of the nationwide simulcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will close during the show’s last commercial break. There will also be a nationwide vote during the live finale simulcast to determine who will be crowned the next American Idol.” Also, ABC reports that, “When voting online at AmericanIdol.com/vote or in the American Idol app, you can reallocate your votes until the voting window closes. Just be sure to hit “save” each time you make a change to your votes!”

“American Idol” 2019 Voting Phone Numbers

Let’s start with the reported voting phone numbers. According to ABC, when it comes to text message voting, you just need to text the number of the contestant you want to vote for and then the assigned number to the contestant. Here is the list of phone numbers and what to text for each of them, as listed on the official American Idol website. Fans will be notified of any changes to the phone numbers will be updated during the live broadcast.

Laine Hardy: text “1” to 21523

Wade Cota: text “6” to 21523

Madison Vandenburg: text “8” to 21523

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon: text “9” to 21523

Alejandro Aranda: text “11” to 21523

Laci Kaye Booth: text “13” to 21523

“American Idol” 2019 Voting Online & How to Use the App

For those who want to vote for contestants online, you can also cast your votes via AmericanIdol.com/vote. You will need to create an account for yourself if you do not already have one. You must be at least 13 years old and located in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote on ABC.com or if you use the American Idol app.

ABC reports that, “To vote at ABC.com, the American Idol app, or the ABC app, an ABC account is a must. We’ve made the process pretty easy for you. You can sign up for an ABC account using your email address. In addition, to vote via the American Idol app (App Store and Google Play Store) or ABC app (App Store and Google Play Store), you must download and install the app to your compatible device.”

If you already have an ABC account in your name, you may still need to do go through a couple of actions in order to get back into voting mode. ABC states, “The first time you try to register votes you will be sent a confirmation email with a verification code. Just go back to the website and enter the code where indicated to verify your email address and complete voting registration. Once your account is validated, you’re all set to vote now and for the upcoming season. You can sign in at the top of the page to validate your account. Sometimes it takes a few minutes for the validation email to be delivered, so give it a few minutes. Also, be sure to check your ‘spam’ folder to make sure the email didn’t land there.” This is because the website made changes to its registration system, which may affect previous users.