Did the Dragon Rhaegal Live or Die on ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4?

After the premiere of Season 8 Episode 4 of Game of Thrones, some fans still have a few questions. One of the main questions is whether the dragon Rhaegal survived the episode. Did he live or die? Read on for more details.

This post will have major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4.

Last week, Rhaegal barely survived the Battle of Winterfell. He was attacked by undead Viserion and the Night King in the battle and they both did serious damage to each other. Rhaegal was scraped and cut by Viserion and part of his face was badly damaged. In return, Rhaegal ripped off half of Viserion’s face and dealt a lot of damage right back. But it too Dany riding Drogon to finally save Rhaegal and Jon Snow from the Night King and Viserion’s dark tactics.

But what about in Episode 4?

Sadly, Rhaegal was the dragon who appeared to be killed in Episode 4 of Game of Thrones. Daenerys always rides Drogon, because dragons bond with their rider and that person can only bond with one dragon. Jon is the person who bonded with Rhaegal and rode Rhaegal.

Rhaegal, the dragon without a ride, was the dragon who was hit by the Scorpion weapon from Euron’s fleet multiple times and then fell beneath the waves.

Rhaegal’s body was never seen, and Euron just said that he saw Rhaegal slip beneath the waves. I guess if we really can’t handle Rhaegal’s death, we can imagine that he’s still alive somehow, washed ashore and healing. But I’d imagine the fact that he was shot through the head is enough to show viewers that Rhaegal was, indeed, killed in tonight’s episode.

RIP RHAEGAL. THEY DID NOT ALLOW YOU TO DIE WITH HONOR BUT WE WILL NEVER FORGET YOU. pic.twitter.com/84SUg6hk6h — C. | all men must die, but we are NOT men (@carohuntz) May 6, 2019

Drogon is the only dragon left. :( Viserion was killed by the Night King in Season 7 and Rhaegal was just killed. Jon no longer has a dragon to ride and Drogon no longer has a dragon friend to fly in the winds left.

They are all gone… Unless Drogon laid dragons eggs in Valyria. See our story about that theory here.

