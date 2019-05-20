TOP 5: Entertainment News for May 20, 2019

Let’s start the week with a recount of what happened this weekend. Thousands are talking about the wedding photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared on their Instagram, on their first wedding anniversary. We also have the grand finale of the Game of Thrones series, which left many fans disappointed.

We also have a video of Arnold Schwarzenegger being drop-kicked in the back in South Africa by a young man who was detained, but the former governor of California decided not to press charges.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated a year of marriage

On May 19, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex celebrated their first anniversary with an intimate tribute to their wedding day on their Instagram , which showed new photos behind the scenes. “Thank you for all the love and support of many of you all over the world,” the couple wrote on social media. “Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”

The Instagram post is a roll of black and white photos of your special day. “This Little Light of Mine” by the Kingdom Choir serves as the backdrop for the video, the same song that Harry and Meghan joined after the ceremony last year.

The images show Harry and Meghan preparing for the big day with many royalty, such as Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and even Prince George of Cambridge.

2. The finale of ‘Game of Thrones’ disappointed fans [spoilers]

On Sunday was the grand finale of Game of Thrones . The end of the series disappointed many fans. Beware: SPOILERS below.

Tyrion was devastated to find the body of his brother with Cersei, both dead under the rubble. While Jon Snow still could not believe what had happened. Dany arrested Tyrion for betraying her by freeing his brother Jaime.

Later, Daenerys enters a destroyed room where the iron throne is still standing. While she is admiring the throne, Jon appears. The two are alone. Jon asks her to forgive Tyrion and show that she has compassion. But she refuses because she is convinced that showing mercy is showing weakness. Jon assures her that she is his queen and that she always will be. While they are kissing, Jon stabs Dany in the chest and she dies in his arms. Drogon arrives and finds his dead mother in Jon’s arms. Instead of spitting fire and killing Jon, Drogon melts the iron throne and flies away holding Dany’s body. Jon is arrested.

Later, Grey Worm takes Tyrion to an open space where every representative of each house has gathered. Tyrion suggests Bran as the new king. Everyone agrees and Bran becomes the new king. Sansa will continue at Winterfell. Arya decides to go venture west of Westeros where nobody has gone before. Tyrion becomes the hand of the new king. Jon Snow is sent to the Wall to be part of Night’s Watch as part of his sentence. The End.

3. Enrique Peña Nieto and Tania Ruiz are more in love than ever

This weekend the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, and his girlfriend Tania Ruiz were together at the wedding of Mar Collado and Gonzalo Zabala, reported Who . “Enrique Peña Nieto finally introduced Tania Ruiz Eichelmann in society,” Quien reported. Gaviota ex husband and the 31-year-old model sat at the same table as the singer Julio Iglesias and his wife, Miranda Rijnsburger. In the video you can see the Spanish singer sang to the newlyweds.

Peña Nieto’s children, Paulina and Alejandro, were also at the wedding. By the way, the 52-year-old former president divorced Angelica Rivera just a few weeks ago. Now, he’s formerly introducing his new girlfriend to all of this close friends.

The Mexican model and the former president shared a lot smiles during the wedding. And it seems that the relationship is going strong.

4. Arnold Schwarzenegger was assaulted in the back in South Africa

A video posted this weekend shows actor Arnold Schwarzenegger when he was attacked during a public presentation in South Africa. The video, published by the television network eNCA, shows the former governor of California , 71 years old, standing and using a cell phone to record several students at a sports event in Johannesburg, when a boy appears from behind and drop-kicks him in the back.

After he gets hit, Schwarzenegger staggers forward. The man is quickly stopped by a security guard accompanied the former governor. “I thought the crowd was pushing me, what happens often, I just realized that they kicked me when I saw the video, like all of you, I’m glad the idiot did not interrupt my Snapchat,” Schwarzenegger tweeted. A few minutes later, in another video we see Schwarzenegger smiling and shaking hands with the audience, as if nothing happened. “Thanks for your concerns, but there’s nothing to worry about,” Schwarzenegger tweeted again.

5. Rita Moreno receives the Peabody Award for her extraordinary career

So proud to be the first Latino recipient. https://t.co/U7H5gluFgr — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) March 28, 2019

This weekend, Puerto Rican actress and singer Rita Moreno made history by becoming the first Latina to receive the Peabody Award. Moreno received on Saturday in New York the Peabody Award for a successful career of six decades. “Rita Moreno is a unique talent who has not only broken down barriers, she’s been developing her career more than six decades after her debut,” the executive director of the Peabody said in a statement.

Moreno has won the most prestigious awards in the world of entertainment: an Oscar, two Tonys, two Emmys and a Grammy. The 78th edition of the Peabody ceremony was held at the elegant Cipriani restaurant in the Big Apple.