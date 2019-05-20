Is There a ‘Game of Thrones’ Bonus Episode? Yes & No

The Internet is buzzing with rumors that there’s a Game of Thrones bonus episode coming soon, and fans don’t want to miss it. Is there really one? The answer is yes and no. First, here’s a look at how the rumor got started.

Charlie Schneider posted a video on May 13 analyzing the trailer on YouTube. He mentioned at 2:25 that a bonus episode would happen next week – one week after the finale airs – and it will essentially be an “episode seven,” he said.

Then he tweeted about the bonus episode again tonight while the finale was airing.

Don't forget about the #GameOfThrones Bonus Episode airing next Sunday Night pic.twitter.com/T19FU3y3ln — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) May 20, 2019

He’s not wrong. There is a bonus episode of sorts happening on Sunday, May 26. But it’s not essentially an episode seven. It’s very different. It’s a two-hour documentary that goes inside the making of Season 8 and the entire season. So you won’t get any new canon material from the Westeros universe. But you will get some great stories about what happened behind-the-scenes. Think of it as an Inside the Episode but a thousand times bigger. It’s called The Last Watch, which might explain why some think it’s another episode, because the title definitely sounds like one.

The Last Watch, the new Game of Thrones documentary, will air exactly a week after the series finale. The documentary will air on HBO on Sunday, May 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) As with other HBO series, you will also be able to watch it on HBO NOW and HBO GO live as the documentary is airing.

According to HBO, the documentary will explore the actors’ experiences having lived with the show for years and now saying goodbye. According to HBO’s description, the documentary “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields, and car-parks of Northern Ireland… Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

Just like with Game of Thrones, this will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates.

So no, it’s not a bonus episode in terms of providing more content from the fictional universe. But it is a bonus documentary that you’ll likely really enjoy watching.