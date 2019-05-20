Game of Thrones Finale Twitter Memes – Best From GOT Season 8 Episode 6

The series finale of “Game of Thrones” aired tonight on HBO at 9pm, and millions around the world were watching. As the final episode aired, viewers took to social media to make jokes and memes about the finale. Beware of spoilers below.

Here are some of the best memes from the finale episode of Game of Thrones:

Ahead of the episode, @julia_hagins1 tweeted a meme to sum up what all Game of Thrones fans were feeling: that we are not ready for the series to come to an end.

@KingKieft shared a gif that accurately depicts Tyrion’s face as he walked through the decimated King’s Landing.

As Daenerys addressed her army, @tmax694_l compared her to another fantasy franchise’s tyrannical ruler.