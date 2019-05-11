What Time is ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 on the West Coast? (Pacific Time Zone vs Central)

It’s tough to believe that we’re so close to the end. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 premieres on Sunday, May 12, 2019. And after the way recent weeks have gone down, most theories and guesses are out the window and fans have no idea what to expect next. Here’s when you should tune in if you’re on the West Coast in the Pacific time zone or if you’re in the Central time zone.

In the Pacific time zone, Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 will air on TV at 9 p.m. Pacific. But it will be available starting at 6 p.m. Pacific for west coast viewers who watch via streaming on HBO NOW or HBO GO. Yes, this means that if you are in California or anywhere else on the West Coast that’s under the Pacific time zone, then you can only watch Game of Thrones with the rest of the country if you tune into a streaming version such as HBO NOW or HBO GO. If you’re streaming, you can watch starting at 6 p.m. Pacific (or any time after.) But if you prefer to watch on TV, you’ll have to wait until HBO West airs the episode at 9 p.m. Pacific, which is a few hours after everyone else in the U.S. gets to see it.

So if you’re on the west coast and you tune into HBO on TV at 6 p.m. Pacific when everyone else is watching on the East and Central coasts, you’ll either Crazy Rich Asians or last week’s episode, which airs right before the new episode premieres.

There’s something else to keep in mind: sometimes the servers crash during the live viewing at 6 p.m. Pacific and sometimes the streaming quality isn’t as good because the servers are overloaded. So waiting until 9 p.m. Pacific might get you a better overall quality, if you can steer clear of spoilers.

Meanwhile, if you’re in the Central time zone then you get to watch Game of Thrones on TV or via streaming at the same time as the East coast and the rest of the country. That means that you can stream Game of Thrones or watch on TV in a Central time zone starting at 8 p.m. Central. (GoT’s Eastern time zone premiere is 9 p.m. Eastern.)

So in conclusion, if you’re watching it on HBO NOW or HBO GO, the episode will be available everywhere when it airs at 9 p.m. Eastern time (which is 6 p.m. Pacific.) But if you watch on TV, you’ll have to wait until 9 p.m. Pacific if you’re on the West coast.

Meanwhile, On Demand is even later and won’t be released until May 13.

To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Tonight’s episode will be 1 hour and 20 minutes long.

