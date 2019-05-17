Hawaii Five-O Season 10: Is the Show Cancelled or Renewed?

Hawaii Five-O wraps up its ninth season tonight on CBS. The police drama follows detectives Steve McGarrett and Danno as they eliminate crime on the beaches of the Aloha State. Given that the series has been on the air for nine years, there are some fans wondering whether it is cancelled or renewed for another season.

According to Deadline, Hawaii Five-O has been renewed for a tenth season. Ratings for the series has generally remained strong, with more than 6.8 million people tuning in to watch the show’s April 13th episode. This was the most-watched broadcast show in its timeslot. Hawaii Five-O isn’t as consistently popular as other police dramas like Blue Bloods or NCIS, but it remains a big enough draw to remain on TV. The series averaged a 1.3 demo rating and 10.1 million total viewers during season nine.

‘Hawaii Five-O’ Has Been Renewed for a 10th Season on CBS

CBS hasn’t announced a premiere date for season ten. In the past, however, the series has kicked off new seasons in late September, so it’s likely it will return to the small screen around that time in 2020. Furthermore, CBS has not confirmed whether series stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan will continue in the roles of McGarrett and Danno. O’Loughlin has been particularly vocal about wanting to leave in the past, and he even went as far as to say that he has an “end date” in mind for his character. “I have an end date,” he told ET Online in 2016. “I got too many injuries to contend with.”

“This show is really important to me and I’m pretty sure the world can see that with what I bring. I really care about these characters, I’ve never phoned in my performances,” he added. “But my body’s pretty broken up. I got through most of [my injuries] — the last surgery I had on my elbow I came to work the next day. I’ve pushed through all of them but I’ve got a back injury now and this one’s really sort of slowed me down. It’s also forced me to look at my future and what I’ve realized is I want to be able to throw a football with my grandkids. I want to be moving my life — a TV show is not worth that.”

It Has Not Yet Been Confirmed Whether Series Lead Alex O’Loughlin Will Return

Despite his initial reservations, O’Loughlin signed on for season nine and has even begun to move behind the camera. He’s directed two episodes so far, and may continue to do so in season ten. O’Loughlin’s co-star Michelle Borth told Parade that he is the heart and soul of Hawaii Five-O, and that his presence will dictate how long it’s on the air. “I’ll say this much, the show will go on as long as Alex wants to do it, and Alex wants to do it,” she said.

The series was developed by Peter M. Lenkov, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci. Peter M. Lenkov, Eric Guggenheim, and the aforementioned duo of Kurtzman and Orci are still on board as executive producers.