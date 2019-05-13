How to Sign Up & Apply for The Bachelorette: Casting Auditions

Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres tonight on ABC, and fans of the reality show will be watching as Hannah Brown’s quest for love airs on primetime television. If the elaborately romantic dates, 30 men vying for her heart, and immense amounts of social media attention appeal to you, you might be wondering how you can apply to be The Bachelorette on a future season of the show.

According to the ABC website, they are currently casting for season 24 of The Bachelor, which is expected to air early 2020. Casting calls start in Chandler, Arizona on June 8. For a complete schedule of the cities they will be visiting to cast the show, click here.

“Bachelor Nation” fans know the franchise usually casts its Bachelor and Bachelorette stars from previous seasons of the show, in part because fans of the franchise have already invested in their love stories and will be eager to root for them for an entire season of television. For example, this season’s Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, was a fan favorite on last season of The Bachelor, and it will not be surprising if next year’s Bachelor was one of the top contestants on Brown’s Bachelorette season. If you are eager to become a part of the Bachelor cast, applying to be on The Bachelor might be your best bet.

If you are unable to attend a casting call, they are always accepting mailed in and online applications for future contestants of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The applications and a complete list of necessary materials can be found online here. They recommend that, with your required materials, you send in a video so they can see your personality and how you present yourself on-camera. They provide advice online to guide you in creating that audition tape, recommending where to film, how to make sure you are well-lit, and what to include in the video. For the complete PDF of those guidelines and pointers, click here.

If you choose to mail in your materials rather than send them electronically, this is the address that they’ve provided to send your materials:

The Bachelor/Bachelorette Casting

11901 Santa Monica Blvd.#595

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Please be advised that any videos or photos you mail in will not be returned after viewing.

Alternatively, casting accepts nominations from those who say they know someone who they think should be on the show. In order to nominate a potential contestant, the same information is required to “Nominate Someone” option, rather than “Apply Yourself.” If the person you nominate grabs the attention of casting, they will reach out to that person directly to continue the casting process, so make sure that the person you are nominating is actually interested in being a part of the show.

In order to be eligible, some of the requirements include being a United States citizen, having a valid passport, and being at least 21 years of age at the time of application. For a complete list of eligibility requirements and restrictions, click here.

Tune in to season 15 of The Bachelorette on ABC, Monday nights at 8/7c.