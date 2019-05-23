WATCH: Jamie Foxx Royally Screws Up During ‘The Jeffersons’ Live Remake

There’s nothing that can quite perfectly prepare a thespian to perform on live TV, it’s a stressful gig, even for singer, rapper and Oscar winner actor, Jamie Foxx. While recreating the iconic role of George Jefferson on ABC’s TV special, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons. Only there’s few else who could do this character justice.

Here’s the moment where Jamie Foxx, as George Jefferson, forgot his lines and broke the fourth wall. Live TV! And he’s going full Sherman Hemsley. But Wanda Sykes as Weezy is kinda doing her own intrepretation altogether. Same for Woody Harrelson as Archie. No one right approach! pic.twitter.com/diUCKum3Za — Christian Blauvelt (@ctblauvelt) May 23, 2019

However, Foxx didn’t let the screw up ruin the rest of his performance. He laughed at his own mistake, commented “It’s live!” as if the others on set didn’t realize, and like a professional moved along with the show. Impressively enough, his co-stars remained in character and didn’t break as Foxx worked his flub for the live audience.

Jamie Foxx as George Jefferson is the best thing I've seen today! He kind of even sounds like him. #allinthefamily #thejeffersons pic.twitter.com/9QhcVGkUN8 — Justin Young (@jdaneyoung) May 23, 2019

Foxx kept the joke going by ad-libbing, “Everyone at home thinks their TV just messed up,” and you can see Marisa Tomei in the background as Edith Bunker, just shaking her head, “No.” It’s obvious Foxx is trying hard not to laugh himself, so he turns around, takes a beat, and pushes himself right back into the scene to finish his speech from the iconic All in the Family episode “Henry’s Goodbye,” which preempted The Jeffersons spin-off.

Flub aside, Foxx was perfectly cast as George, as was comedian Wanda Sykes as Louise Jefferson, Justina Machado playing Florence Johnston, Anthony Anderson as George Jefferson’s brother Henry, Jovan Adepo as Lionel Jefferson, and Will Ferrell as neighbor Tom Willis. Adding to the stellar cast, Amber Stevens West as Jenny Willis Jefferson, Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Bentley and Jackee Harry as Diane Stockwell.

Wanda Sykes is a PRO. She was standing there and not letting Jamie Foxx break her at all. #AllInTheFamily #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience pic.twitter.com/WvUeELnm1Q — Michael (@michaelcollado) May 23, 2019

However, the response to Foxx’s mess up from viewers was not disappointment, only more laughter. Fans tweeting about the show were already loving his performance, and his tripping up on his own words only made his George Jefferson, a role originated by the late Sherman Hemsley, all the more endearing.

Jamie Foxx messing up and "it's live" is the best thing on TV all year. #allinthefamily — Jocelyn Dee (@jocelyn528) May 23, 2019

Me when I saw Jamie Foxx as George #AllInTheFamily pic.twitter.com/1s2Viw8uhS — Tee Tee (@BaNaNaCoCaInE) May 23, 2019

READ NEXT: Marisa Tomei Plays Edith Bunker on ‘All in the Family’ Remake