Who Plays Chewbacca Now? Joonas Suotamo

Joonas Suotamo shared the role of Chewbacca with Peter Mayhew since 2015’s “The Force Awakens.” Mayhew retired from acting in 2017 due to chronic knee and back pain. Suotamo is a native of Espoo in Uusimaa, Finland, and before turning to acting, he was a professional basketball player and insurance salesman. Suotamo played as a center for Penn State between 2005 and 2008. Suotamo played for a range of teams in his homeland as well as the Finnish national team.

On May 2, the sad news broke that Mayhew, 74, had died following a heart attack in his home in Boyd, Texas.

Suotamo, 32, began in the role as a body double during “The Force Awakens.” In 2017’s “The Last Jedi,” Suotamo took on the role full-time and appeared again as one of the most iconic sidekicks in movie history in 2018’s “Star Wars” spinoff “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Suotamo is smaller in height to Mayhew. Mayhew stood at 7-foot-3 at his peak height while Suotamo is listed as being 6-foot-10 on his Penn State profile.

Upon hearing of the death of Mayhew, Suotamo wrote on Twitter, “Devastated to hear about the passing of a dear friend and mentor, the great Peter Mayhew. Peter’s warm welcome when I came aboard as his double in The Force Awakens meant so much to me. Studying the character he helped create was always a daunting task, but one that was made easier by his tutelage and kindness as we sought to bring Chewbacca to life for a new generation.

“He was an absolutely one-of-kind gentleman and a legend of unrivaled class and I will miss him. As the entire Star Wars universe grieves over this terrible loss my thoughts and prayers are with his wife Angie and his family and all of the fans whose lives he has impacted.

“Rest assured his legacy will live on and the spirit that he gave the character when he first donned the suit will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace My Friend.”

On his Twitter bio, Suotamo writes, “Man behind the mask of CHEWBACCA, always remembering the legendary Peter Mayhew.”

