LISTEN: Mac Miller’s Single, ‘Benji The Dog’ Released Online

Mac Miller, who passed away in September of 2018 due to a drug overdose, has had one of his unreleased songs surface online. You can listen to the post-humous single here.

The single, titled “Benji the Dog,” samples David Schwimmer talking about OJ Simpson in the hit series The People V. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, as well as a sample from Valerie Simpson’s 1972 soul song “Benjie.”

Miller hints at his relationship with drugs throughout the song, as the intro sample from Schwimmer says, “He’s never going to stop being The Juice,” in reference to OJ Simpson’s relationship with fame. This could be interpreted as Miller referring to himself and his struggle with mental health and drug use.

“They told me don’t make a promise you can’t keep, all the drugs in your system, you can’t sleep,” is the opening verse to the unreleased song.

Rolling Stone reported that the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Officer said Miller’s death was caused by an accidental overdose. The drugs involved were fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

In an interview with Vulture, which was published just days before Miller’s death, he addressed his relationship with happiness and depression.

“I really wouldn’t want just happiness,” Miller said when talking about the ebbs and flows of his mental health. “And I don’t want just sadness either. I don’t want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days.”

According to Stereogum, Miller recorded tons of music prior to his passing. Although there are rumors of a posthumous album release, fans of Miller’s probably won’t know until an official announcement is made.

“Benji the Dog” could the beginning of more music from Miller surfacing, or it could just be an example of a random tribute to the late rapper.