Did ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Pedro Jimeno Cheat on Wife Chantel Everett?

On 90 Day Fiance, Pedro Jimeno and his wife Chantel Everett have had nothing but issues, especially when it comes to their families. Jimeno’s mother and sister are at odds with Everett and her family has gotten into a physical fight with Jimeno. So, when Jimeno takes a one-way ticket back to his home in the Dominican Republic, it makes Everett uneasy.

Jimeno goes out with his sister and her friends while in the DR and things go awry. His sister announces that her brother is “single” for the night. Then, the group engages in drinking and dancing. Video footage shows Jimeno getting very close while dancing with one of his sister’s girlfriends, Coraima. He even gets a lap dance from the girl and admits to the cameras that he thinks he “messed up”. Jimeno tells the cameras that Coraima previously had a crush on him and that she was looking good. Ass for Coraima, she says to the cameras that she and Jimeno have a chemistry or connection that he may not have felt in a while because of the issues with his wife. So, did Jimeno cheat on his wife?

According to Newsweek, Jimeno, who told his wife he didn’t want her to come on his trip with him, started ignoring her calls when he got to the Dominican Republic. Then, when Everett found out about the inappropriate “dancing”, Newsweek reported that she said, “I can’t believe you’re gonna embarrass me like that. You wanna play games with me?”

With Jimeno so far away, and staying with his family who hates her, Everett worries about losing her husband for good. She also contemplates flying to the DR to help save her marriage since they’ve had so many problems. But, Jimeno had made it clear that he wanted time away from her.

Previously on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Jimeno asked their lawyer if he would still be able to keep his green card if he and Everett got divorced. When Jimeno was told that he would be able to, according to Soap Dirt, he was very happy. Meanwhile, Everett was extremely put off by Jimeno’s question and the fact that she would be financially responsible for him, even if their marriage ended.

As for whether Everett and Jimeno are still together and married today, there’s a good chance they are since they have their own spin-off reality show coming out, titled The Family Chantel.

After the announcement of the spin-off show, Everett took to Instagram to thank fans for her support and revealed that she had hesitation in participating in the show. She explained, “I have been getting so much support from my followers about the announcement of #thefamilychantel and I am so grateful. Initially, I was ambivalent about it because my life is not perfect and it is not easy to show my flaws to the world. Thank you to the people who have been sending me support friends and family ‘#framily’ I really appreciate it.”