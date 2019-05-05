Are Porsha Williams and Baby Daddy Dennis McKinley Still Together?

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was pregnant with boyfriend Dennis McKinley‘s child before he proposed in September 2018., and while their daughter Pilar Jhena “PJ” McKinley was born on March 22, the couple has yet to tie the knot. So, are they still together?

While Porsha and Dennis had to work out many of their issues in couples’ therapy with Dr. Sherry, the answer is yes. They are still together, they are still engaged, and since the birth of their daughter, Porsha and Dennis, 42, are more in love than as ever as new parents. Their journey together was well documented during on the Bravo reality series and while the drama leading up to their carnival themed gender reveal led Porsha to break down in tears, once the party got started, it was visible to everyone how joyful she was to be pregnant, and how happy she was with Dennis.

So, the big question is not whether or not the 37-year-old Dish Nation radio host is still with fiancé Dennis, but when the wedding will take place. However, if you’re speaking with Dennis’s mother Gina, then the major issue is whether or not the betrothed will be signing a pre-nuptial agreement before tying the knot. While Porsha made her own fortune through reality TV and being a radio host, McKinley, is a successful businessman, who’s already looking to expand The Original Hot Dog Factory empire.

During the March 24 episode of RHOA Porsha said, “I think for any couple talking about finances can be uncomfortable. When I was getting a divorce before (with ex-husband Kordell Stewart), I really didn’t get anything. And in this situation, I’m coming in with a lot that I’ve worked for before getting married.”

While pre-nup discussion were put on hold until after Pilar was born, Dennis and Porsha agreed that they would work it out before they walk down the aisle, which they revealed will take place on New Year’s Eve. For viewers wondering if the big day will air on Bravo, a RHOA source told Hollywood Life that “Porsha and Dennis are so excited to get married on New Year’s Eve and they are very open to having it televised. She had a winter wonderland theme for PJ’s baby shower and some of her friends are saying she and Dennis might go with that theme for the wedding too.But so far, Porsha is keeping very tight lipped on it all, she wants it to be a surprise.”

And as for whether or not the couple is looking to have more children, the answer is also yes. But not until after the wedding!

