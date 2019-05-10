From Not to Hot: Pumpkin’s Husband Joshua Efird

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon takes charge on the latest episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot. She helps her mother out after she has a physical and mental breakdown, and tries to help her deal with her unfaithful boyfriend. Learn more about Pumpkin and her own relationship with husband Joshua Efird below.

Pumpkin and Joshua got married in April 2018. They were wed in Las Vegas by an Elvis impersonator, and had a short guest list that included Mama June, her boyfriend Geno Doak, and Pumpkin’s little sister Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson. Joshua is the father of Pumpkin’s daughter Ella, whom the two welcomed in December, 2017. Pumpkin told Us Weekly that she was excited to start the next chapter in their lives together as a family, and that her favorite part of the wedding was saying “I do” to her groom.

Pumpkin & Joshua Got Married In Las Vegas In April 2018

“We were at a stage in our relationship where we needed things to change and be married and be able to work as a couple, you know?” she explained to Us Weekly. “Me and Josh have been together for a very long time, and now he’s the father of my child, and you know, ‘I do’ is the start of now and forever.”

Joshua had arguments with Pumpkin and the other members of the family prior to getting married. During a 2018 episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June vented about Joshua and his inability to support her granddaughter Ella. “Josh gets on my ever-loving last f*cking damn nerve,” she said. “I told him he needs to get a better job if he’s going to support my grandchild. Every time he thinks that I let my guard down, I’ll be right behind him saying, ‘Boom motherf*cker.’ Pumpkin knows ain’t none of my babies’ daddies stuck around. But I don’t want the same thing to happen to her.”

Joshua Has Argued With Mama June Over Providing for His Daughter Ella

Mama June’s issues with Joshua led to some tension between him and Pumpkin as well. When Pumpkin told her mother about her pregnancy, she got visibly upset. “Pumpkin is f*cking pregnant! This is not what I envisioned for her at 17 to be f*cking having a baby,” she said. “[i] just don’t want that for Pumpkin.” Mama June warned Joshua that he has to provide for Pumpkin and the child. “The next 18 years, it’s me and you,” she warned. “You can either step up and be a man, or you can get the f*ck out now. So what do you plan on doing: staying or are you gonna walk?”

Afterwards, Joshua reprimanded Pumpkin about her handling of the situation. “What the hell, Pumpkin?” he said. “You could’ve warned me. She was sitting there waiting like a cobra ready to strike. I am trying so hard to show your mother all the respect I have. But has she looked in the mirror lately?”