Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor: What Does the Royal Baby’s Name Mean?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have named their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The royal family announced the child’s name on Wednesday, May 8, two days after his birth.

Frontrunning names for the baby boy included Philip, Albert, Henry, and Edward. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went with something somewhat unexpected.

Here’s what you need to know:

It’s Unclear if the Baby’s Full First Name Is ‘Archie’ or if That’s a Nickname

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the very first time with their newborn son on Wednesday, introducing him to the world. A short while later, the couple posted the photo above to Instagram, sharing the baby’s name. In the photo, the baby is surrounded by his mom and dad, his grandmother, Doria Ragland (Markle’s mother), and his great grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Archie is traditionally a shorter version of the name Archibald. According to sites likes Babble and Baby Center, the name Archie has English origins and means “genuine and bold.”

The child’s middle name, Harrison, is a nod to the baby’s father. It means “son of Harry.”

“It is magic and it is pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world. And so I am really happy,” Markle told the press as she and Harry introduced their newborn son.

The Surname Mountbatten-Windsor Is Used by Male-Line Descendants of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

While many royal watchers believed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would find a way to honor Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, by giving their son her family name (Spencer), the couple opted to keep things in line with tradition and give Archie the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

Archie was not given the title of “Prince” by the queen. According to BBC News, he will likely be given the title, Earl of Dumbarton.

