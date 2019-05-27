Who Gets Eliminated on The Bachelorette Tonight? – 5/27/2019



The Bachelorette Spoilers 2019

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette will see four contestants sent home – two are eliminated during the rose ceremony, one is sent home earlier in the day, and one unlucky guy is kicked off the show after he reportedly spins “out of control,” according to the synopsis for tonight’s episode.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! This is your official spoiler warning, so if you don’t want anything ruined for you, turn back now, or proceed at your own risk!

According to Reality Steve, the four contestants eliminated during tonight’s episode include: Jonathan Saunders, Joey Jones, Tyler Gowzdz and Cam Ayala.

“Jonathan Saunders and Joey Jones,” Reality Steve reports. “Tyler Gowzdz was kicked off the show earlier in the episode by production. Hannah sent Cam home the day of the rose ceremony.”

Hannah reportedly sends Cam home earlier during a tailgate party that the group attended in place of the usual cocktail hour. During this party, some of the guys tell Hannah that they felt Cam had shared the story about his health to get a “pity rose,” according to Reality Steve. For those that don’t know, this was Cam’s story he told a back in December on his Instagram page:

Okay, long post here. This is something that I have never been public about because I never wanted sympathy or for people to feel sorry for me. In 2002 I was officially diagnosed with #lymphedema a non-curable condition that is often misdiagnosed and completely understudied by medical professionals across the 🌎 I was told by dozens of doctors and “Specialists” that I would never be able to play competitive sports, and that I would have to manage this condition for the rest of my life. Receiving that news as a 12 year old boy was devastating because all I wanted to do was play 🏀 ⚾️ and 🏈 with my friends. After visiting over 20 clinics, I was finally given some treatment options. Through manual lymphatic drainage massage, leg pumps, and custom compression garments, I was given a second chance to live a “normal” life again. This didn’t come with countless nights of excruciating pain, swelling, and mental agony. Through the support of my family, friends, and music, I stopped focusing on my misfortunes and started prioritizing the blessings that I often took for granted. Fast forward to 2014, I experienced my first “episode” of infection in my right knee. The past 4 years brought me to the top medical hospitals in Houston, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. After enduring 13 surgical procedures, the only consensus that the doctors came to was….amputation. The thought of losing my leg gave me crippling fear and anxiety. How would I ever be able to dance with my future wife, play sports with my future kids, and maintain a healthy lifestyle? As fate would have it, the experts at Boston Children’s Hospital performed a diagnostic procedure that saved my leg from being amputated in Dec. 2016. What I learned from my experience is that you HAVE TO 1) stay vigilant in your journey for treatment and answers. 2) Empathy and Sympathy are great but you ARE NOT entitled to them 3) “Pain is temporary, love is necessary” – Lil Wayne 4) There are support groups and resources available IF you seek them out 5) NEVER be ashamed of your story, it’s yours, and not everyone will understand nor is it your obligation to make them Wishing you a #MerryChristmas and a #HappyNewYear #2019

According to International Business Times, the guys tell Hannah that Cam actually revealed his plans to get his “pity rose” to them, which upsets her. Hannah must have believed the others over Cam, because she reportedly sends him home during the tailgate party. IBT reports that Cam storms away from the Bachelor mansion while calling it his “worst nightmare.”

Earlier in the episode, during a group date involving a photoshoot with animals, production apparently removed Tyler G. from the show as well, according to Reality Steve. Steve didn’t report the accusations against him, but he says they are “disturbing” and production thought it’d be in ABC’s best interest to remove him from the show. Here’s Steve’s full statement below:

While the guys were out on this date, production came to the mansion and removed Tyler G. from the show. They had been given some information about his past relationships and told him it wouldn’t be good for him to remain on the show and he needed to leave immediately. If you search hard enough on the internet, you can find out what was said. I don’t believe any of the women have come forward publicly with their names attached to it yet that I’ve seen, so while we don’t know if there’s receipts and proof of anything, the accusations were disturbing to say the least and production and legal for ABC thought it was serious enough to remove him from the show. Don’t wanna make it worse for the guy than it already is, so I won’t repeat what the accusations were. But they’re out there if you look.

It isn’t clear who the contestant that “spins out of control” is referring to, so fans will just have to watch tonight’s episode to find out. Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of The Bachelorette and watch as the drama unfolds.

