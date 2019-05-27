Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette will see four contestants sent home – two are eliminated during the rose ceremony, one is sent home earlier in the day, and one unlucky guy is kicked off the show after he reportedly spins “out of control,” according to the synopsis for tonight’s episode.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! This is your official spoiler warning, so if you don’t want anything ruined for you, turn back now, or proceed at your own risk!

Tonight, some of the guys experience labor pains. And others are just pains. 🤦‍♀️ #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/fNVvO47emJ — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 27, 2019

According to Reality Steve, the four contestants eliminated during tonight’s episode include: Jonathan Saunders, Joey Jones, Tyler Gowzdz and Cam Ayala.

“Jonathan Saunders and Joey Jones,” Reality Steve reports. “Tyler Gowzdz was kicked off the show earlier in the episode by production. Hannah sent Cam home the day of the rose ceremony.”

Hannah reportedly sends Cam home earlier during a tailgate party that the group attended in place of the usual cocktail hour. During this party, some of the guys tell Hannah that they felt Cam had shared the story about his health to get a “pity rose,” according to Reality Steve. For those that don’t know, this was Cam’s story he told a back in December on his Instagram page:

According to International Business Times, the guys tell Hannah that Cam actually revealed his plans to get his “pity rose” to them, which upsets her. Hannah must have believed the others over Cam, because she reportedly sends him home during the tailgate party. IBT reports that Cam storms away from the Bachelor mansion while calling it his “worst nightmare.”

Earlier in the episode, during a group date involving a photoshoot with animals, production apparently removed Tyler G. from the show as well, according to Reality Steve. Steve didn’t report the accusations against him, but he says they are “disturbing” and production thought it’d be in ABC’s best interest to remove him from the show. Here’s Steve’s full statement below:

While the guys were out on this date, production came to the mansion and removed Tyler G. from the show. They had been given some information about his past relationships and told him it wouldn’t be good for him to remain on the show and he needed to leave immediately. If you search hard enough on the internet, you can find out what was said. I don’t believe any of the women have come forward publicly with their names attached to it yet that I’ve seen, so while we don’t know if there’s receipts and proof of anything, the accusations were disturbing to say the least and production and legal for ABC thought it was serious enough to remove him from the show. Don’t wanna make it worse for the guy than it already is, so I won’t repeat what the accusations were. But they’re out there if you look.

It isn’t clear who the contestant that “spins out of control” is referring to, so fans will just have to watch tonight’s episode to find out. Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of The Bachelorette and watch as the drama unfolds.